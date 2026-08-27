Tiny Habits Releases New Single LOVE RUINS EVERYTHING

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Tiny Habits have released their new single 'Love Ruins Everything,' arriving one day ahead of their forthcoming sophomore album, Keepers, out August 28 via Mom+Pop Music. Following 'Anything He Was' with Matty Healy, 'Right In Front Of Me,' and 'Belt Loop,' the new track offers another glimpse into the emotional and musical range of the band's most expansive record to date.

Playing with the grass-is-always-greener feeling of relationships, 'Love Ruins Everything' captures the contradictions of wanting what you don't have: longing for a relationship when you're single, only to miss your independence once you've found one. At once funny, self-aware, and sincere, the song explores how love can be both wonderfully consuming and completely disruptive. It also finds Tiny Habits venturing into new musical territory, further revealing the breadth of Keepers.

'Love ruins everything! Scream it from the rooftops!' shares the band about 'Love Ruins Everything.' 'Imagine, you're the only single person in a bar on Valentine's Day, you look across the table and see nothing but a cracked leather booth. Your loneliness makes your drink taste like gasoline. Love ruins everything. Or you're finally in love with the person of your dreams. He's perfect. You're so excited that you forget that all your friends exist. But.... then he breaks up with you. Now you're going to miss the girls trip to Cancun. Love Ruins Everything. We either want to be in love or desperately wish it had never happened to us. And though it can be deliciously wonderful, love, also, ruins everything.'

Born from a transformative period for Tiny Habits, both individually and as a band, Keepers reflects the breakups, makeups, disagreements, celebrations, lessons, and resolutions that shaped them along the way. Written by Tiny Habits — Cinya Khan, Judah Mayowa, and Maya Rae — the twelve-song album captures the group growing into new versions of themselves, and into something more like a family, while embracing a wider emotional and musical range. Produced by Benjamin Millman with additional production from Philip Weinrobe, Ryan Linvill, and Jeremy Schmetterer, Keepers was mixed by Jon Castelli and mastered by Dale Becker. Recorded between Los Angeles and New York, the album centers on the people, memories, relationships, and versions of themselves they choose to carry forward, and the ones they ultimately leave behind.

Following their recent performance at Newport Folk Festival, Tiny Habits will return to the stage at All Things Go Festival this September before embarking on The Keepers Tour, their biggest North American headline run to date. The 25-city trek kicks off November 11 in Dallas and includes milestone performances at New York's Irving Plaza, Boston's House of Blues, Chicago's Metro, San Francisco's Castro Theatre, and Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre.

Since first emerging while students at Boston's Berklee College of Music, Tiny Habits have captivated audiences with their signature three-part harmonies and deeply personal songwriting. After building a global audience through intimate harmony-driven covers, the band released their acclaimed debut album All For Something in 2024 and have since toured alongside James Taylor, Sarah McLachlan, Gracie Abrams, Noah Kahan, Vance Joy, and more. With Keepers, Tiny Habits continue expanding their artistic range while remaining grounded in the vocal chemistry that first introduced them to listeners around the world.

Tiny Habits 2026 Festival Appearances

09/27 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go Festival

Tiny Habits 2026 Keepers Tour

11/11 – Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Bomb Factory

11/12 – Houston, TX – House of Blues – Bronze Peacock

11/13 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

11/15 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

11/16 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

11/17 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

11/18 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

11/20 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

11/21 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

11/24 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

11/27 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

11/28 – Detroit, MI – El Club

11/29 – Chicago, IL – Metro

12/01 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

12/02 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

12/04 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

12/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

12/07 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

12/08 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

12/09 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

12/11 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

12/12 – San Francisco, CA – Castro Theatre

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Photo Credit: AJ Incammicia



Photo Credit: AJ Incammicia

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