THICK Share Video For YOUR MOM, Plus Announce Tour

Today Brooklyn DIY punk band THICK share an animated video for "Your Mom" which Kate Black (bass/vocals) calls "a tirade against all the things your mom said you could or couldn't do" (e.g., "You're always late/And don't be gay"). The video was animated by Esme Blegvad. Watch the video for "YOUR MOM" now!



Released this spring, the band's third EP and first release since signing to Epitaph Records, THICK bottles up the reckless energy of their live set and adds new textures to a gloriously scrappy sound they've labeled "girlwave." The three-song release also reveals THICK's particular brand of lyrical genius: calling out the stupidities of the status quo, and claiming their own space apart from the masses.



THICK will head out to the west coast on May 24, beginning in Los Angeles. All tour dates are below.

THICK TOUR DATES



5/9 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Hall: Ex Hex, Versus, THICK

5/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Factory: Toys That Kill, THICK, Melted, Kevin

5/25 - Fullerton, CA - Programme Skate & Sound: THICK, Poor Timing, Forever Emerald, It's Butter, Iridescent

5/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Non Plus Ultra: Sabrina is Not in This Chat, THICK, The Chinks, Thank You Congratulations

5/27 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Crepe Place: THICK, The Shoobies, Sollomon Hollow

5/28 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent: Skegss, Distractor, THICK

5/29 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar: THICK, Creature Culture

5/30 - Long Beach, CA - Alex's Bar: THICK, The High Curbs, Janelane, Slaughterhouse

5/31 - Tucson, AZ - WARD6: THICK, The Exbats, The Trees, Carnival

6/1 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer: Big Fun, THICK, Mom & the Mailman





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You