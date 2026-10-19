THE WOMBATS to Launch 2027 North American Tour Starting April 26
The Liverpool band will perform their 2007 debut album in full each night, followed by hits from their catalog.
The Wombats have announced a 2027 tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation. The tour kicks off in Europe in April before heading to North America, beginning in Toronto on April 26. Highlights include stops in New York City on April 29 and Los Angeles on May 14, with the tour wrapping up in Seattle on May 19.
Pre-sale tickets are available on October 21 at 10am local and the general sale goes live on Friday, October 23 at 10am local, with tickets available at thewombats.co.uk.
Each night of the tour - which includes a special hometown underplay show at the Arts Club in Liverpool - will see The Wombats perform their iconic debut from start to finish, before a second half packed with their biggest hits and fan favorites, with The Lathums supporting on all North American dates.
Speaking on the anniversary, Dan says: 'When we realised our debut album was turning 20 in 2027 we decided it was only fair to throw a bit of a party to celebrate. A Guide To Love, Loss and Desperation was a culmination of the first four years of life in The Wombats, it catapulted us from driving around the UK in my granny's car and sleeping on promoters floors, all the way to touring the world. Our first album is packed full of memories - playing the Albert Hall, touring in Japan, the US, Australia (where we got to meet an actual Wombat), playing Glastonbury and so many chaotic, wonderful moments. We're going to play the whole album from start to finish and if this album meant something to you, we invite you to join us at a show for a little trip in the Sonic Delorean. That first album gave us the possibility and platform to go on and make loads more music (with more on the way!) so we'll be playing a selection of tunes from all our other albums too, it's going to be a special night to remember. Hope to see you at a show. Loads of marsupial love, the Bats (Murph, Dan and Tord).'
Released in 2007, A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation introduced The Wombats as one of the breakout bands of the late-2000s indie rock scene. Featuring fan favorites including 'Let's Dance to Joy Division,' 'Kill the Director' and 'Moving to New York,' the album has since amassed more than half a billion streams, sold over 400,000 copies in the UK and earned platinum certification. With its infectious hooks, sharp wit and candid takes on relationships, nightlife and growing up, the record helped define a generation of indie rock and laid the foundation for the band's enduring career.
Since emerging as leading lights of the late-'00s indie rock scene, The Wombats - frontman Matthew 'Murph' Murphy, bassist Tord Øverland Knudsen and drummer Dan Haggis - have continued to evolve and build on their early success. Across six studio albums, the band has amassed more than 2.5 billion streams worldwide, with their 2015 single 'Greek Tragedy' finding renewed life as a viral TikTok hit. Their infectious live shows continue to draw devoted crowds, with the band headlining major venues and appearing at festivals around the world. The success of their most recent album, Oh! The Ocean, further demonstrated the band's staying power.
Two decades on, The Wombats' ability to bring together generations of fans is a testament to the timeless appeal of their music.
The Wombats 2027 Tour Dates:
April 1 - Le Trianon - Paris, France
April 3 - Palladium - Cologne, Germany
April 4 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany
April 5 - Zenith - Munich, Germany
April 7 - Gashouder - Amsterdam, Netherlands
April 8 - Trix - Antwerp, Belgium
April 10 - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK
April 11 - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK
April 13 - O2 Academy Glasgow - Glasgow, UK
April 16 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK
April 17 - O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK
April 18 - Arts Club - Liverpool, UK
April 26 - History - Toronto, ON
April 28 - Citizen House of Blues - Boston, MA
April 29 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY
May 1 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC
May 4 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL
May 5 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN
May 7 - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX
May 11 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO
May 14 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA
May 15 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA
May 17 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC
May 19 - The Showbox at The Market - Seattle, WA
Photo Credit: Julia Godfrey
Photo Credit: Julia Godfrey
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...