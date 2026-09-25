THE REZILLOS Release New Album on Vinyl and CD

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The Rezillos have released a new album out today on white, grey and red vinyl, and on CD, through independent Glasgow-based label Last Night From Glasgow.

The label plans to have copies of the album available at a pop up shop it is running at the Rip It Up festival at Finniestounds Pyramid.

Last Night From Glasgow also confirmed further details of an upcoming release from The Bathers. Following a meeting with Chris Thomson regarding the label's forthcoming album Sweet Deceit, the label announced that the release will be half speed mastered.

The label additionally confirmed a number of other releases in progress, including new music from Charlie Clark, Emma Dunlop, BMX Bandits, Gareth Sager and Autoleisureland. According to the label, test pressings arrived for two of these releases, with a sizeable order secured from Distro for a third. The label said it expects to have the final albums for Charlie Clark and Emma Dunlop within the next week or so. The label also announced the new album from Gareth Sager, and said it has commenced the final stages of releasing Autoleisureland's Infiniti Drive.

Upcoming Releases

The Bathers - Sweet Deceit - HSM The Park Circus Sessions

Charlie Clark - Late Night Drinking

Emma Dunlop - Somebody Call The Alliance - Vinyl LP / CD / DL

BMX Bandits - 15 Big Ones

Gareth Sager - Lies & Lullabies - Vinyl / CD / DL Pre-order

Autoleisureland - Infiniti Drive Limited Edition Vinyl LP

According to Last Night From Glasgow, five more of the label's 37 releases planned for this year are pretty much concluded, with just over a handful still to finalise.

The label noted it has released an album every 10 days this year, crediting its members for making that possible. Nearly 11 years after starting, the label said it has been solely responsible for producing hundreds of albums, some of which have topped charts and prompted sold out shows and residencies.

Last Night From Glasgow offers several membership tiers for those wishing to support the label's releases.

Membership Options 2026/2027

Intro Membership 2026/2027 - £55

Gold 15 Membership 2027 - £175

Platinum Membership 2027 - £140

Gold 6 Membership 2027 - £85

Unobtanium CD Membership 27 - £165

Unobtanium Membership 2027 - £325

Silver 8 CD Membership 27 - £70

Silver 12 CD Membership 27 - £105

Monthly Payment Plan 26/27 - £10

The label said an Intro Membership, priced at £55, offers nearly 500 days worth of releases for those unsure about committing a larger sum.

Last Night From Glasgow also said that on 30th September it will be revealing one of next year's releases.

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