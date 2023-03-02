THE RAMONA FLOWERS Announce New EP 'Hey You' and Share Title Track

Fresh from a jam-packed Winter of touring supporting both Circa Waves and Reverend and the Makers, The Ramona Flowers are back with the announcement of their upcoming EP, Hey You, out May 4 via Distiller Records.

Today they share the title track, an upbeat, funky mix and long-time fan favorite from their live show. The band say, "'Hey You' is about battling with the devil on your shoulder and the side of yourself that always prevails no matter how hard you try.

It wasn't the easiest song to write as it was originally two separate melodies from two different songs but we always knew that they somehow belonged together. One night after a few Guinness's it finally clicked and it's been a mainstay in our live show ever since."

The Ramona Flowers are excited to also announce a U.S. tour as the support for Circa Waves. The dates kick off on March 21 with a show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles and conclude in Washington, DC at Union Stage. The 10-day run also includes a stop in New York City at The Bowery Ballroom. Tickets are on-sale now here and all dates are listed below.

The 5 track EP, produced by Dimitri Tikovoi, marks their first full release of 2023 and sees them draw a David Bowie influence to the songwriting, particularly "Let's Dance" with "Hey You." They note, "we were lucky enough to record the EP over looking the sea in Devon, so the wild seas definitely influenced our vibes! Hey You is about friends, lovers, parties, the fall outs and ultimately the wars that follow! It sums up the lives of The Ramona Flowers existence."

Hey You is the follow up to The Ramona Flowers' 2022 EP Gotta Get Home EP, which featured stand out single "California" and "Up All Night" (featuring the legendary Nile Rogers) which had over 120 plays at alternative radio and charted at #25 in the top 40 New Music charts, staying there for 4 weeks.

They toured the USA supporting Barns Courtney, had a 10-date support slot with The Libertines on their "Up The Bracket 20th Anniversary" tour and performed at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Following support shows with Muse and Placebo at Firenze Rocks in Italy last summer, the group headlined a sold out show at Omeara in London.

Watch the new music video here:

The Ramona Flowers tour dates (supporting Circa Waves)

3/21 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

3/22 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

3/24 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

3/25 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

2/27 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

3/29 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

3/30 - The Foundry at The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

3/31 - Live Union Stage - Washington, DC

Photo credit: Simon Emmett