THE QUESTION Release 21-Track Collection MUCH! via Oglio Records

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Spanning sessions tracked between 1982 and the late 1990s, Much! presents the first complete, uncompromised portrait of a band whose sparse original discography never fully captured the breadth of their songwriting or their fiery reputation onstage.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1982 by childhood friends Tony Rugolo (lead vocals, guitar, bass) and David White (drums), both still in their teens, and later rounded out by guitarist Phil Cusimano, The Question quickly became an essential fixture in Southern California's thriving underground circuit. Though frequently associated with the mod scene—and considered by some to be among the most significant American bands to emerge from it—the trio's hook-heavy songwriting and ferocious live performances consistently transcended easy categorization.

With Rugolo's sophisticated melodic songwriting, Cusimano's '60s-informed guitar work, and White's powerful drumming, The Question built a large and fiercely loyal following, selling out clubs throughout Southern California and earning admirers well outside the mod community.

'We loved the energy and style of the mod scene, and those crowds embraced us from day one,' says frontman Tony Rugolo. 'But musically, we never put ourselves in a box. We grew up on Motown, classic British rock, punk and raw garage pop.'

The band's officially released catalog, however, told only part of the story. The Question first captured widespread attention on the seminal 1982 Los Angeles compilation WarfRat Tales with 'Shall Be Love,' followed by celebrated independent singles like 'Distance Apart' and 'Getting Through.' But behind those limited releases lay an ambitious archive of multi-track master reels—recordings that drifted into storage after the band went on hiatus in the late 1980s.

The music's journey to release is an improbable survival story. Kept safe in the personal archives of original producer Vitus Mataré and David Nolte of South Bay legends The Last, the tapes resurfaced in 2015 when White reconnected with Mataré. To navigate the rescue of the delicate collection, White reached out to longtime friend, collaborator and industry veteran Ron Manus, whose musical partnership with White dates back to junior high school.

Excited to help, Manus spearheaded the restoration of the decaying reels. After a delicate and complicated process in which the tapes were converted to pristine high-resolution digital safety tracks, Manus and White opened the sessions at Manus's Skunk Works Studio.

What began as a plan to simply remaster old singles quickly turned into a creative rebirth. Discovering ambitious, unfinished 24-track songs from 1987 and 1988, the band reunited to dust off vintage instruments, layer new guitars, track harmonies, and finish the recordings on their own terms.

'Hearing those unmixed multi-tracks unspooling for the first time in thirty years blew our minds,' recalls guitarist Phil Cusimano. 'There were guitar riffs, hooks, and arrangements we completely forgot we'd even tracked, right alongside songs begging for that final touch. We realized we weren't just archiving our past—as a band, we had an incredible opportunity to finish the story together.'

'Our goal was simple: preserve the grit and garage-pop energy of the original sessions, but not handicap the songs with outdated technical limitations,' explains David White. 'We wanted them to hit with modern punch without losing an ounce of their soul.'

The Question's enduring impact has continued to resonate across generations of California musicians. Members of No Doubt—who were ardent early fans of The Question and frequently shared bills with them during their formative club days—have recently paid prominent homage to the band, spotlighting vintage Question concert flyers in the visual materials for their Sphere appearances and featuring marquee footage of The Question headlining the historic Roxy Theatre in their archival pop-up experience.

Now, more than four decades after first lighting up the Sunset Strip and Southern California clubs, Much! finally allows The Question's recorded output to match the legend they forged onstage.

The Question is scheduled to play Pasadena on Saturday, October 17. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

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