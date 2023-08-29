THE PAPER KITES Release Final Single 'June's Stolen Car'

Their new album will be out 1 September via Nettwerk.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 4 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'

THE PAPER KITES Release Final Single 'June's Stolen Car'

Australian indie-folk groundbreakers The Paper Kites have returned with new single “June’s Stolen Car”, taken from their sixth studio album ‘At The Roadhouse’, out Friday 1 September.

A freewheeling epic driven by its galvanising electric guitar riffs and instantly captivating vocal harmonies, “June’s Stolen Car” was penned among the red dirt and bushfire moons of Campbells Creek in Victoria, Australia. Channelling the free spirit of the American West, the new track is a love letter to Australia’s great salt plains and pale pink dawns.

The track is the latest offering from The Paper Kites’ upcoming album ‘At The Roadhouse’ (out 1 September via Nettwerk), which they recorded live in the Australian wilderness while hand-converting an old gold-mining supply shop into the music venue of their dreams.

Watch the band perform "June's Stolen Car" live, during an unannounced and unadvertised residency at The Roadhouse.

‘At The Roadhouse’ is the continuation of an odds-defying run for The Paper Kites that has seen them achieve accolades like a certified Platinum record in the US, over a billion streams on Spotify, and continuously-growing sold-out audiences across continents.

Removing themselves from the typical pageantry that accompanies accolades like that, the group found inspiration for this new album by relocating to the remote village of Campbells Creek - away from the pressures of daily life - where they joyfully filled The Roadhouse with music around the clock for weeks on end. While often creating new songs by day, performing them to a growing fan community at night, and recording right there the next morning - the resulting sixteen songs form a touching ode to what waits for us on the winding roads of love, loss, acceptance and wanderlust.

The Paper Kites have previously released five songs from At The Roadhouse - "The Sweet Sound Of You," "Till The Flame Turns Blue," "Hurts So Good," "Black & Thunder" and "I Don't Want To Go That Way" - alongside live performance videos from Campbells Creek for each, and a series of accompanying visual vignettes captured in the Australian wilderness.

Photo credit: Nick McKinlay




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
THE PAPER KITES Release Final Single Junes Stolen Car Photo
THE PAPER KITES Release Final Single 'June's Stolen Car'

The track is the latest offering from The Paper Kites’ upcoming album ‘At The Roadhouse,' which they recorded live in the Australian wilderness while hand-converting an old gold-mining supply shop into the music venue of their dreams. Watch the band perform 'June's Stolen Car' live, during an unannounced and unadvertised residency at The Roadhouse.

2
Electric Sons Share New Single Take Me Over Photo
Electric Sons Share New Single 'Take Me Over'

After their last single ‘Black Lotus’, the Sons began working on their follow up. Sample inspired, this latest single is a personal track about a new relationship crossing over into something more serious. The band mixed and mastered the song themselves, with assistance from Maze Studios in Atlanta.

3
Christopher Tignor Shares Single She Comes In Waves Photo
Christopher Tignor Shares Single 'She Comes In Waves'

As a composer he has written and recorded work for ensembles including The Knights, A Far Cry string orchestra, and Brooklyn Rider string quartet. As a string arranger he has worked with Rachel Grimes, Helios, Jefre Cantu-Ledesma, John Congleton, This Will Destroy You, Meshell Ndegeocello, and other artists at the boundaries of popular music.

4
Video: Elliott Fullam Shares Remember When Animated Video Photo
Video: Elliott Fullam Shares 'Remember When' Animated Video

The track is accompanied by a video created by visual artist Silas Orion. With wistful yet downtrodden animations, Orion extends the song’s themes of isolation. As he puts it, “The vision I got initially from the song was someone longing to go back to their childhood. They miss the people, the feelings, and being a kid.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE PAPER KITES Release Final Single 'June's Stolen Car'THE PAPER KITES Release Final Single 'June's Stolen Car'
Electric Sons Share New Single 'Take Me Over'Electric Sons Share New Single 'Take Me Over'
Christopher Tignor Shares Single 'She Comes In Waves'Christopher Tignor Shares Single 'She Comes In Waves'
Video: Elliott Fullam Shares 'Remember When' Animated VideoVideo: Elliott Fullam Shares 'Remember When' Animated Video

Videos

Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON