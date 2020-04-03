THE MASTERSONS Featured On NPR Mountain Stage

Singer-songwriters/multi-instrumentalists The Mastersons, the duo of Chris Masterson and Eleanor Whitmore, are featured on the latest episode of NPR's Mountain Stage starting today, Friday, April 3.

The Mastersons performed a set supporting their new Red House album, NO TIME FOR LOVE SONGS, currently residing in the Americana Radio album chart Top 20. The Mastersons were featured as No Depression's March Spotlight Artist, praising the album's unofficial motto of "love and kindness.

You can find the playlist HERE and find your local NPR affiliate HERE. Both ace session players, Mastersons and Whitmore are valued longtime members of Steve Earle's band the Dukes as well as making inspired albums of their own emotionally vivid, deeply humanistic songs.

The duo recorded NO TIMEFOR LOVE SONGS at L.A.'s legendary Sunset Sound Recorders with Shooter Jennings and it was engineered and mixed by five-time Grammy Award-winning engineer, Ryan Freeland. American Songwriter writes: "The album was tracked at the legendary Sunset Sound Recorders, the home of classics from The Doors, the Beach Boys and many others, and replicates a similar vibe both in its sinuous tunes and sparkling vocals that have been The Mastersons' calling card."

NO TIME FOR LOVE SONGS explores the emotional challenges of a morally compromised era, and reflects the experiences that the pair has accumulated in their travels.

With touring is on hold, The Mastersons are taking advantage of live streaming opportunities to bring their performances to your living room. You can also support the band by purchasing their new new album either digitally, on CD or on colored vinyl.

Go to http://www.themastersonsmusic.com for updates.





