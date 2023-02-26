THE JAZZ TRIO to Play Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou in April

Giorgos Krasidis (saxophone), Irenaeos Koulouras (double bass) and Stelios Xydias (drums) are considered to be among the most important and influential soloists and educators of jazz music on the island, so if you are a jazz fan and haven't had the pleasure yet, prepare to be musically amazed. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

THE JAZZ TRIO - ft. GIORGOS KRASIDIS

Giorgos Krasidis (saxophone), Irenaeos Koulouras (double bass), Stelios Xydias (drums)

Thursday 6 April 8pm

Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou

Tickets: €15. Doors: 7pm

Box Office: Tel: 99584871 or buy online: www.dailydealscy.com/event/jazztrio

Food & Accommodation: Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou offers tasty snacks from 7pm and in the interval. Tel: 99584871. Lofou Tavern is open from 12noon with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202. There are seven separate studios with a discount for concert-goers. Tel: 25470202.

Information: www.musicinthemountains.eu. www.agrovino-lofou.com. Facebook: @musicmountainscyprus.

Giorgos Krasidis (saxophone) was born in Limassol in 1970. He studied tenor saxophone and jazz performance at Berklee College of Music as well as classical saxophone performance at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and graduated Summa cum Laude. He is the founder of Jazzologia Cyprus Big Band and Saxomania Syndicate Saxophone Ensemble. He is also the Band master of Limassol Municipality Concert Band. He has performed and recorded several albums as a soloist and sideman. Krasidis shared the stage both as a performer and educator with leading jazz figures including Dr Gene Aitken, Dave Glenn, Damian Erskine, Denny J. Eupraset, J. Kyle Gregory, Alex Sipiagin and many others. He teaches saxophone and the jazz idiom at the ARTE Music Academy in Nicosia, Cyprus and at the Cyprus Government Music Schools.

Irenaeos Koulouras (double bass) is one of the most active contrabass players and members of the jazz musician community, and has performed with leading talents in Cyprus and abroad. A frequent collaborator with international saxophonist Gilad Atzmon, Cypriot saxophonist Charis Ioannou and other great names, Koulouras also organised the Old Port Jazz Festival in Limassol in 2016.

Stelios Xydias (drums) gained his BA in music/jazz drums at the Codarts University of the Arts in Rotterdam (The Netherlands). He has collaborated with all the big names in Cyprus as well with some International Artists like Guthrie Govan, Gilad Atzmon, Damien Erskine. He has appeared in international Festivals as he has performed in Germany, Poland, Greece. You can hear him in his latest studio collaboration with Mighty Sugarcane on Atomic.

Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou was established in Lofou in 2015 and offers a large selection of Cypriot wines, spirits, fresh juices, beers, coffees and a small snack menu including pizza, platters and salad etc. It is open from 1pm daily, except Tuesdays, and is a wonderfully atmospheric venue for live music. Tel: 99584871.

Lofou Tavern offers well-known authentic Cypriot delicacies, as well as the a la carte menu, and combine it with wonderful Cypriot wine. It is open all day: 12noon - 9pm with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino Studios is a group of seven separate studios, each with its own unique character providing accommodation for 2 - 5 people. The studios all have kitchen, heating and internet. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino is a village complex comprising of a separate tavern, wine bar and accommodation, each within walking distance, that combines Cypriot hospitality and traditional architecture and cuisine. Mr. Costas was the first resident of the village to set up a business in Lofou, since the village was abandoned in the old days, with the opening of the tavern in 1992. With his passion and hard work, as well as with the help of his large family, he managed in a few years to make the tavern famous both locally and internationally. If you are looking for a landscape with a rich architectural character and history, then Lofou is the perfect destination. Visit www.agrovino-lofou.com for details.

Lofou village is located to the north-west of Limassol, just 26Km from the city. It is on an average altitude of 780M and surrounded by the neighbouring communities of Pera Pedi to the north (around 6.5Km) and Agios Therapon to the southwest (about 4.5Km). Starting from the Troodos round-about and moving north, after passing the community of Alassa, head northwest, following the signs to Lofou and Agios Therapon. The route from Limassol takes about half an hour by car.

Music in the Mountains was created in 2005 in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol region including Lania, Lofou, Trimiklini, Moniatis, Silikou and Omodos. We now also venture into the hills of Paphos district, to lovely Ineia.