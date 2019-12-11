THE IMMEDIATE FAMILY Prepares Their New Album

The Immediate Family is well into the production process for its first dedicated American release (which will serve as the follow-up album to the Japan-released LP Honey Don't Leave L.A.). The as-yet-unnamed forthcoming LP, to be released in 2020, will feature brand-new original songs from the band, which is composed of longtime associates Danny Kortchmar (guitar and vocals), Waddy Wachtel (guitar and vocals), Leland Sklar (bass), Russ Kunkel (drums) and Steve Postell (guitar and vocals).

Recent sessions at Groove Masters Studio in Santa Monica, CA, included the tracking of 15 new original songs. A few new song titles include "Divorced," "One More Time or Two," and "Time to Come Clean." Photographer Henry Diltz was also in attendance, snapping shots of these pros at work.

The band is set to play its last show of the year on Dec. 22 at Bogie's in Westlake Village, CA, where they will play many of these songs and many more from their storied careers.

Kortchmar states, "It's so great to be back in the studio once again with my brothers. We've been doing this for decades now, in various configurations, and it really feels like 'home.' We all love making records together, and to be working on these new original songs is like a dream come true."





Related Articles View More Music Stories