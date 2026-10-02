THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING (THE ALBUM) Lead Single Drops

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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) has released its lead single, 'Draw You Out,' from 2x GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Noah Kahan. 'Draw You Out' is available now via MCA. Pre-order is now available for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album), which is set for release on November 13. Lionsgate's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released in theaters everywhere on November 20, 2026.

'Music is such a massive part of the Hunger Games in a lot of ways. To be able to speak to what the director sees in these characters, what Suzanne Collins wrote these characters for, and to try to match that is a big task - but a really fun challenge. I just can't believe that I get to be a part of it,' Noah Kahan told Billboard.

For 'Draw You Out,' Kahan reunited with GRAMMY-winning producer Aaron Dessner, who co-wrote and co-produced the track at New York's Long Pond Studio and Nashville's Gold Pacific Studios and East Iris Studios. The track, written specifically for and inspired by the film, joins a soundtrack loaded with previously unreleased music, exclusive to the album and specific to the film. A full tracklist can be found below, additional artist announcements coming soon.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) is executive produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson) and brings together 29 cross-genre artists.

Tracklist

01 | The Raven I

02 | Ash and Snow

03 | First in Line

04 | See It Coming

05 | The Wheel

06 | The Raven II

07 | Dove Song

08 | Here Then We're Gone

09 | Wrestle with God

10 | Ruthless (Arena Mix)

11 | No Destination

12 | The Raven III

13 | Favor

14 | But You Wanted More

15 | Black Stars

16 | Half Alive

17 | Doing The Best That I Can (Arena Mix)

18 | The Goose and The Common

19 | Survive (Arena Mix)

20 | Same Blood

21 | May Brings Flowers

22 | The Old Therebefore

23 | Can't Let You Go

24 | Old Money

25 | Show Me Where The Ending Starts

26 | Deep in the Meadow

27 | Draw You Out -- Noah Kahan

28 | Metal Birds

29 | Alone (Live in Berlin 2022)

About Noah Kahan

Two-time GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum Vermont singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has risen from his New England roots to become a globally resonant voice of his generation. Across his career, Kahan has amassed nearly 20 billion global streams, sold 19 million global albums, earned 24 RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications, and sold over 2 million tickets worldwide. In addition to receiving two GRAMMY nominations, he's been recognized by the BRIT Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeart Radio Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Americana Honors & Awards, and more.

Kahan's breakthrough 2022 album Stick Season became a cultural phenomenon. Over the span of two years, the 4x RIAA Platinum album and its 8x RIAA Platinum title track reached #1 across North America, the U.K., and Europe, becoming the sixth best-selling album of 2024 and remaining in the Top 15 more than three years after its release. In 2023 following the release of Stick Season, Kahan launched his mental health non-profit, The Busyhead Project, which has raised $13 million to date in support of its mission to increase awareness around the importance of mental health.

Now, Kahan enters his next artistic era with The Great Divide, his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, out now via Mercury Records. Written in the wake of his rapid rise to global fame, the album finds Kahan at his most honest, reflective, and emotionally resonant—grappling with success, identity, family, distance, and the unspoken truths that separate people from one another. Produced by acclaimed producer and Stick Season collaborator Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey, Koe Wetzel) alongside GRAMMY-winning producer Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Bon Iver), The Great Divide builds on Kahan's signature storytelling while pushing his sound into more expansive, anthemic, and sonically adventurous territory. The album debuted at #1 in the U.S. and across the globe, earning the largest streaming debut in the U.S. in 2026 at the time of its release, holding the #1 spot in the U.S. for three consecutive weeks, and achieving RIAA Platinum Certification—solidifying Kahan's position among the world's biggest artists.

The Great Divide was released alongside Kahan's Netflix documentary, Noah Kahan: Out of Body, which received the 2026 SXSW Film Festival 24 Beats Per Second Audience Award. In support of the new album, Kahan is currently on his biggest tour to date, The Great Divide World Tour, which is fully sold-out and saw him headlining stadiums across North America this summer and arenas across the U.K., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand this fall. At the heart of Noah Kahan's music remains the same guiding purpose that first drew fans in: honest storytelling, shared vulnerability, and songs that help listeners feel understood.

About The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.

Based on the best-selling books by Suzanne Collins, published by Scholastic, and released by Lionsgate Entertainment, The Hunger Games is a global blockbuster film franchise that has spawned five record-breaking films that collectively have grossed over $3.3 billion at the global box office. The world of The Hunger Games that Suzanne Collins created continues to grow as theme park attractions, experiences, and live events including The World of the Hunger Games at Motiongate Dubai and a major stage production set to debut in London from Olivier Award-winning playwright Conor McPherson ('Girl from the North Country') and directed by Matthew Dunster ('2:22—A Ghost Story,' 'Hangmen,' 'The Pillowman').

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LION) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a premier talent management and production powerhouse at 3 Arts Entertainment and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.

About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Cooper Ledford, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard, Vince Gill, and Wyatt McCubbin.

Photo Credit: Patrick McCormack



Photo Credit: Patrick McCormack

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