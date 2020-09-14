THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Singer Loren Allred Releases Highly-Anticipated New Single 'This Summer'

This is the debut single from Allred's upcoming album

Critically-acclaimed vocalist and songwriter Loren Allred today unveils her moving ballad "This Summer," the debut single from her upcoming EP, a collaboration with Brooklyn-based artist and producer Seul. The song comes from a deeply emotional place and is the product of a period of introspection and renewal for the performer that fans know best from The Voice and the hit musical film The Greatest Showman.

Loren, a self-described "late bloomer," is finally ready to let down her guard and retire the glamorous persona attached to the platinum-selling single "Never Enough." The night New York City went into lockdown, a romantic break up led to a creative breakthrough for her as a songwriter. Inspired to embark on a very personal journey, Loren spent her quarantine penning the songs that make her forthcoming EP a beautiful and emotional statement about her hopes and dreams as a singer-songwriter:

"This summer, I felt a nostalgia for how things used to be. The global pandemic brought on feelings of heaviness and isolation, and I was feeling that emotional emptiness of longing for a relationship that had just come to an end. I felt alone, trying to bring myself back to life. That's when something clicked and I started writing."

"This Summer" is my love letter to everyone around the world who felt as lost and isolated as I did. Even when I felt like the world was on fire, I couldn't help but hope that love was on the horizon. As summer comes to a close, I hope this song gives you as much comfort as it gave me. Please accept this as my heartfelt thank you for your unending support. Its creation led me on the path to being artistically fulfilled on my own terms, in my own words."

"This Summer" is a perfect end-of-summer anthem, with an infectious chorus and soulful lyrics that reach the core of listeners' emotions, and a theme that embodies renewed hope in the aftermath of the isolation and chaos that are affecting the world.

The new single was recorded in Brooklyn with record producer and collaborator Seul, during the city's quarantine. The song features accompanying artwork and visuals created with the New York City-based artists Marie-Laurence Archambault and Leonardo Araujo.

Loren's voice is a combination of sexiness and soulfulness, and her exuberant passion radiates from the song from start to finish. That's by design: her musical influences include singers known for connecting with their audiences at a deep, emotional level, including Mariah Carey, Céline Dion, Chaka Khan, Toni Braxton and Amy Winehouse.

To learn more about Loren Allred and her upcoming projects and appearances, please visit www.lorenallred.com

Listen to the new single here:

