THE COMMUNARDS' 'DON'T LEAVE ME THIS WAY' Gets HORSE MEAT DISCO Rework

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Forty years after it first lit up dancefloors and topped charts around the world, The Communards' iconic version of 'Don't Leave Me This Way' returns with a brand-new rework from club institution Horse Meat Disco.

Originally released in August 1986, The Communards' electrifying reimagining of the Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes' 1975 classic (via the disco take by Thelma Houston) became one of the defining records of the 80s. Turning the song into duet with the soaring counter-tenor vocals of Jimmy Somerville, the bluesy tones of guest vocalist Sarah Jane Morris and ecstatic piano work from Richard Coles, the single spent four weeks at No.1 in the UK and went on to become the UK's biggest-selling single of 1986, as well as topping the US Billboard Dance Chart.

Its fusion of Hi-NRG energy, soulful emotion and unapologetic queer visibility transformed a beloved disco anthem into a cultural landmark. To mark the song's 40th anniversary, London Records presents a brand-new rework from Horse Meat Disco, the renowned DJ and production collective whose uplifting blend of disco, house, Italo and underground dance music has made them one of the most influential global names in contemporary club culture. Since emerging from London's queer nightlife scene, Horse Meat Disco have become celebrated worldwide for their ability to honour dance music's rich heritage with outstanding remixes for the likes of Dua Lipa, Fatboy Slim, Jessie Ware, Lykke Li and more.

Their take of 'Don't Leave Me This Way' reimagines the track for today's dancefloor, revisiting the song's DNA, adding rolling bass, arpeggiated synths and extra funk to the brass, soaring vocals and extended breaks of the original.

'The version of 'Don't Leave Me This Way' by The Communards has always been an amazing, updated version of such a classic from the 70s, and that was 1986… The power and the energy they create on the dance floor, that break, is amazing, so we needed to keep it in our new 2026 version from Horse Meat Disco.' states Severino Panzetta of Horse Meat Disco.

'It's definitely such a classic for the queer community, for the gay community, but also for everybody… We are very pleased that we were asked and honoured to do a new version in 2026 of such a classic.'

Alongside the Horse Meat Disco rework of 'Don't Leave Me This Way' London Records release a special anniversary 10-track CD single, released this Friday, October 9th, and available exclusively from The Communards' official store. Limited to 1,000 numbered copies, this special CD single brings together 10 mixes of the track: the 2026 Horse Meat Disco versions, the 2021 7th Heaven versions, the classic 1986 single and extended versions, and the long lost 13'41' 'Full Length Mix' of the Son of Gotham City Mix.

This is the first time these three 1986 Gotham City remixes (created by producer Mike Thorne with Jimmy and Richard) have been presented in full length and in the correct sequence on a CD. The CD also features a previously unreleased live version of the track, recorded at The Hammersmith Odeon in December 1987 as part of the Red Tour.

Don't Leave Me This Way - 40th Anniversary CD Single Tracklist

'Don't Leave Me This Way' (Horse Meat Disco Rework)

'Don't Leave Me This Way' (7th Heaven Radio Edit)

'Don't Leave Me This Way' (Single Version)

'Don't Leave Me This Way' (Horse Meat Disco Extended Rework)

'Don't Leave Me This Way' (7th Heaven Club Mix)

'Don't Leave Me This Way' (Extended Version)

'Don't Leave Me This Way' (Live From The Hammersmith Odeon 1987)

'Don't Leave Me This Way' (Gotham City Mix Pt.1)

'Don't Leave Me This Way' (Gotham City Mix Pt.2)

'Don't Leave Me This Way' (Son Of Gotham City Mix - Full Length Mix)

Photo Credit: Mike Prior



Photo Credit: Mike Prior

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