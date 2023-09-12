THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Expand US Tour Due to Demand

The Brook & The Bluff are gearing up to release their latest (and greatest) new album Bluebeard this Friday. Pre-save the album Click Here.

To celebrate the release of the album, the band will be hitting the road for an extensive US tour which kicks off next week in Phoenix. Tickets are selling fast with sold out shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Toronto and Austin. The band have also add more shows and issued a low ticket warning for Chicago, New York, Washington DC, Boston, and Nashville.

This Friday they will release the video for the new single “Tangerine.” It follows previously released gems like “Headfirst,”“Hiding,” and “Long Limbs.” All tracks show the depth of this album, a mix of indie folk, fused with touches of funk and deep groves.

Tour Dates

9/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

9/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up SOLD OUT

9/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

9/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent SOLD OUT

9/23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

9/25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

9/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/1 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/5 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

10/7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

10/10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall LOW TICKETS

10/13 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground SOLD OUT

10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

10/17 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

10/20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall LOW TICKETS

10/21 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club SOLD OUT

10/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale LOW TICKETS

10/25 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/26 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/30 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

11/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co

11/3 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl LOW TICKETS

11/5 - Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine

11/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

11/9 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

11/11 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn SOLD OUT

Photo by Noah Tidmore