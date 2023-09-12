THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Expand US Tour Due to Demand

The Brook & The Bluff are gearing up to release their new album Bluebeard this Friday.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Expand US Tour Due to Demand

The Brook & The Bluff are gearing up to release their latest (and greatest) new album Bluebeard this Friday. Pre-save the album Click Here.

To celebrate the release of the album, the band will be hitting the road for an extensive US tour which kicks off next week in Phoenix. Tickets are selling fast with sold out shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Toronto and Austin. The band have also add more shows and issued a low ticket warning for Chicago, New York, Washington DC, Boston, and Nashville. 

This Friday they will release the video for the new single “Tangerine.” It follows previously released gems like “Headfirst,”“Hiding,” and “Long Limbs.” All tracks show the depth of this album, a mix of indie folk, fused with touches of funk and deep groves. 

Tour Dates

9/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

9/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up SOLD OUT

9/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

9/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent SOLD OUT

9/23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

9/25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

9/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/1 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/5 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex

10/7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

10/10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall LOW TICKETS

10/13 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall 

10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground SOLD OUT

10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

10/17 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

10/20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall LOW TICKETS

10/21 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club SOLD OUT

10/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale LOW TICKETS

10/25 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

10/26 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/30 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

11/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co

11/3 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl LOW TICKETS

11/5 - Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine

11/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

11/9 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

11/11 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn SOLD OUT

Photo by Noah Tidmore




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Range Music Launches Music Publishing Division Photo
Range Music Launches Music Publishing Division

The division represents a wide range of talent including Jack Harlow, Saweetie, Justin Tranter, Cordae, Midland, Murda Beatz, Nova Wav, Nicky Romero, D Smoke, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Hailey Whitters, Lauv, MAX, HARV, Sean Douglas, Wondagurl, Rich the Kid, Yola, Eric Bellinger, Tkay Maidza, Pentatonix, Luke Grimes, and more.

2
Youth Fountain Announces Together In Lonesome ALbum Photo
Youth Fountain Announces 'Together In Lonesome' ALbum

Youth Fountain will be on the road this fall with Story Of The Year, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album Page Avenue. The tour kicks off on October 26th and continues into early 2024, with stops in Dallas, Anaheim, Las Vegas, Portland, Minneapolis, Detroit, Toronto, New York, Chicago, and more.

3
Luke Combs’ Record-Breaking Stadium Tour Sells Over One Million Tickets Photo
Luke Combs’ Record-Breaking Stadium Tour Sells Over One Million Tickets

Luke Combs sold over a million tickets for his 2024 “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” stadium tour in the first weekend tickets were on-sale, with 16 of the 25 shows selling out immediately including back-to-back nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, Santa Clara’s Levi’s® Stadium, and more.

4
Cristoph Announces Debut O2C North American 2023 Tour Photo
Cristoph Announces Debut 'O2C' North American 2023 Tour

The news arrives shortly after the release of his highly-anticipated rework of Eli & Fur’s “Last Train,” which headed their late summer remix album, Follow The Dark (Remixed). Set to unfurl its wings this October, the autumnal journey will see the progressive house giant introduce his innovative live open-to-close show concept.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Snotty Nose Rez Kids Sign To Sony Music Entertainment CanadaSnotty Nose Rez Kids Sign To Sony Music Entertainment Canada
Fantoons Celebrates The Beach Boys With First-Ever Official Coloring BookFantoons Celebrates The Beach Boys With First-Ever Official Coloring Book
Doja Cat Unveils 'Scarlet' Album TracklistDoja Cat Unveils 'Scarlet' Album Tracklist
Kitchen Dwellers Announce 3-Night Nye Run in MissoulaKitchen Dwellers Announce 3-Night Nye Run in Missoula

Videos

Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'get him back!' Music Video Video
Olivia Rodrigo Drops 'get him back!' Music Video
Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions Video
Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
KIMBERLY AKIMBO