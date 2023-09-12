THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Expand US Tour Due to Demand

The Brook & The Bluff are gearing up to release their new album Bluebeard this Friday.
The Brook & The Bluff are gearing up to release their latest (and greatest) new album Bluebeard this Friday. Pre-save the album Click Here.
To celebrate the release of the album, the band will be hitting the road for an extensive US tour which kicks off next week in Phoenix. Tickets are selling fast with sold out shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Toronto and Austin. The band have also add more shows and issued a low ticket warning for Chicago, New York, Washington DC, Boston, and Nashville.
This Friday they will release the video for the new single “Tangerine.” It follows previously released gems like “Headfirst,”“Hiding,” and “Long Limbs.” All tracks show the depth of this album, a mix of indie folk, fused with touches of funk and deep groves.
9/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
9/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up SOLD OUT
9/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
9/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent SOLD OUT
9/23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
9/25 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
9/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/1 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/5 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
10/6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex
10/7 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/8 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
10/10 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall LOW TICKETS
10/13 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground SOLD OUT
10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
10/17 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
10/20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall LOW TICKETS
10/21 - Washington, DC @ 930 Club SOLD OUT
10/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale LOW TICKETS
10/25 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
10/26 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/30 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate
11/2 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Co
11/3 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl LOW TICKETS
11/5 - Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine
11/8 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
11/9 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
11/11 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn SOLD OUT
Photo by Noah Tidmore
