THE BRITISH INVASION – LIVE ON STAGE to Launch in 40+ Cities

Maple Tree Entertainment and Quatro Entertainment, producers of the hit musical tribute The Simon & Garfunkel Story, today announced tour dates for the North American tour of The British Invasion - Live On Stage.

The multimedia show will visit more than 30 cities, and includes music from the era when the world saw a cultural seismic shift following the Beatles' first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964. Tickets and tour dates are available at www.TheBritishInvasionLive.com.

With songs from the Rolling Stones, Dusty Springfield, the Hollies, the Animals, the Kinks, and dozens more groundbreaking acts, the show features the fresh new sounds that crashed onto America's shores and upended culture forevermore. The British Invasion - Live On Stage launches in February 2022 with stops in Charlotte, Milwaukee, Dallas and Ft. Worth and Tampa.

"We've created an immersive experience that transports our audiences to one of the most exciting periods of music," said Ralph Schmidtke, producer at Quatro Entertainment. "This show has an incredible full live band that showcases a monumental musical shift in our culture."

The British Invasion - Live on Stage will showcase the music and how it impacted art, fashion, literature, changing the very essence of pop culture and redirecting history. The show will focus on British music that dominated the charts and the airwaves with bands such as Manfred Mann, The Searchers, Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Zombies, Freddie & The Dreamers, and Herman's Hermits along with dozens more.

For more information about the tour, go to www.TheBritishInvasionLive.com