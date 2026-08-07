Destroy Lonely Releases New Single MONSTER Ahead of Grey Day Tour

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Destroy Lonely has released a new single titled MONSTER, produced by Cxdy, Hexotag, and Vadyabackwoods and issued through Opium and Interscope. The track finds the Atlanta native shifting between vocal deliveries while maintaining his established style, and it arrives ahead of his run of shows supporting $uicideboy$ on their GREY DAY TOUR.

Delivering a confident statement as he embraces a larger-than-life persona, Lonely showcases his versatility by shifting between different deliveries while maintaining his signature style. 'MONSTER' captures Lonely at his most unapologetic, pairing undeniable confidence with his unpredictable approach to sound.

'MONSTER' arrives ahead of Destroy Lonely's upcoming run with New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ on select dates of their 2026 'Grey Day Tour.' Spanning arenas and amphitheaters across North America, the Atlanta native will bring his electric stage presence and undeniable charisma to some of the biggest stages across the continent.

Between major fashion moments, global festival appearances, and collaborations that continue to blur the lines between genres, Destroy Lonely has continued to expand his presence across culture. In addition to joining $uicideboy$ on select dates, Lonely has delivered standout moments throughout the year, including a surprise appearance at Ultra Music Festival alongside Steve Aoki and BIA, with the trio later releasing their collaboration 'Young.' He also joined producer and DJ Subtronics during his Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 set, where the pair debuted an unreleased collaboration on the Sahara Stage, brought out Snow Strippers during his Rolling Loud Orlando set, and appeared alongside Ken Carson on 'shopping.' Beyond music, he also starred in a global campaign with Reebok, showcasing his influence across multiple creative spaces.

Adding to a landmark year, Destroy Lonely will take the stage at ComplexCon in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 4th, as part of the festival's 10-year anniversary celebration.

Last year, he released his long-awaited project </3³ (Broken Hearts 3), the third installment of his signature Broken Hearts series, which began in 2020. On Broken Hearts 3, Lonely revisited the sonic foundation that helped shape his early sound, reconnecting with producers Clayco, Cxdy, Cade, and Bugz Ronin, while continuing to push his artistry forward. He also joined Playboi Carti on The Antagonist 2.0 Tour, where Highsnobiety praised him for 'command[ing] the energy like a seasoned pro.'

He first gained attention with the Gold-certified single 'NOSTYLIST,' (2022) which introduced his sound to a wider audience. He then cemented his status with the critically acclaimed project If Looks Could Kill (2023), which hit No. 1 on Apple Music within 24 hours, amassed nearly 10 million Spotify streams, and earned him recognition as one of hip-hop's 'Artists to Watch' (Rolling Stone, Complex, Billboard, People, and more). He expanded his discography with LOVE LASTS FOREVER (2024), which debuted on Spotify's Top Album charts in the U.S. and globally, earned him his first No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts, and landed a Top 10 spot on the Billboard 200. Now, he continues to grow and is entering his strongest chapter yet, poised to reach new heights with the creative vision that has earned him widespread acclaim.

$uicideboy$ 2026 'Grey Day Tour':

August 29 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

August 30 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

September 1 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 4 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater

September 6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 8 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 10 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 12 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 14 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

September 15 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

September 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 19 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 25 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

October 13 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

October 14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater

October 18 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphiitheater

October 20 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Destroy Lonely is also set to perform at ComplexCon in Los Angeles as part of the festival's Opium takeover, marking the event's 10-year anniversary celebration. The appearance follows a year that has included a surprise set at Ultra Music Festival with Steve Aoki and BIA, a collaboration debuted with Subtronics at Coachella, an appearance during Rolling Loud Orlando, and a global campaign with Reebok.

Photo Credit: @Uueart / Amadou the Kid



Photo Credit: @Uueart / Amadou the Kid

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