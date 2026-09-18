THE BENDS Release Debut Album IF YOU INSIST, Tour Fall 2026

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Breakout alt-rock band The Bends have released their anticipated debut album, If You Insist, out now via Warner Records.

If You Insist captures the band at a pivotal moment in their rise—from a Louisiana college bar band to a full-fledged touring act building a life around music. The title reflects the unexpected momentum that followed their early releases and live shows as opportunities began to unfold in ways they had once only imagined. At its core, If You Insist is a snapshot of The Bends embracing the uncertainty, excitement and possibility of stepping into the next chapter together.

''If You Insist' is a lyric from the first track of the album, 'Off My Chest,'' shares lead singer and guitarist Hayden Field. 'This line encapsulated what we feel our journey as a band has been thus far. We started the band in college for the fun of playing at our local bar. But after releasing music and beginning to tour the Southeast, the chance to commit to being a band as our livelihood became a reality. Everything had fallen into place in a way we'd only dreamed of, and so we replied, 'If You Insist.''

The album includes acclaimed singles 'Sticking To The Plan,' 'Hanging Around,' 'Seasons Change' and 'Smoking In Bed,' the latter of which broke the Alternative Airplay Top 100. Additionally, the band recently appeared on Track Star and Zach Bryan's Belting Bronco series.

Electric live performers, The Bends are currently on their first-ever North American 'If You Insist' Tour. The tour has been a mixture of headline dates and major supporting dates with The Killers, Inhaler, Ole 60, The Red Clay Strays, as well as appearances at major festivals including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and Summerfest. It kicked off on April 16th in New Orleans and is set to hit several major cities across the U.S. including sold-out shows in New York City, Philadelphia, Austin, Toronto and more.

Tickets for The Bends' 'If You Insist' Tour are on sale now.

About The Bends

The Baton Rouge-bred, Nashville-based quartet—Hayden Field (vocals, guitar), Ian Marmande (guitar), Jacob Rhodes (drums), and Chase Perkins (bass)—make undeniable alternative rock, equally at home soundtracking a nineties coming-of-age film or a TikTok trend. Their sound pairs fuzzed-out power chords with candid, quotable lyrics, earning millions of streams and fans worldwide.

Emerging from jam sessions at Louisiana State University, The Bends cut their teeth playing marathon cover sets at college bars and frat parties. By senior year, they released their first original song, 'Makeup,' which took off after Zach Bryan shared it on his Instagram story, calling it 'the song of the year.' Following a string of acclaimed singles and an EP, the band's anticipated debut album, If You Insist is out now via Warner Records.

With hypnotic hooks and garage-born production, the band explores restlessness, relationships, medication, boredom and growing up in real time. Currently on their first-ever North American tour, the electric live performers have shared stages with The Killers, Inhaler, Ole 60 and The Red Clay Strays, plus their own headline shows and appearances at major festivals including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits and Summerfest.

If You Insist Track List

1. Off My Chest

2. Loadout

3. Seasons Change

4. Dance Away

5. Lebowski

6. Smoking In Bed

7. Hanging Around

8. Young Love

9. Whatever

10. Keeps Me Going

11. Last Forever

12. Sticking To The Plan

'If You Insist' North American Tour Dates

September 23—Boulder, CO—Fox Theatre+

September 24—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater+

September 25—Salt Lake City, UT—Kilby Court+

September 26—Boise, ID—Shrine Social Club+

September 28—Vancouver, BC—Biltmore Cabaret=

September 29—Seattle, WA—Chop Suey=

September 30—Portland, OR—Hawthorne Theatre=

October 2—San Francisco, CA—Rickshaw@

October 3—Felton, CA—Felton Music Hall@

October 4—San Luis Obispo, CA—SLO Brew@

October 7—San Diego, CA—House of Blues San Diego@

October 9—Los Angeles, CA—Troubadour@

October 12—Santa Ana, CA—The Observatory@

October 13—Phoenix, AZ—Crescent Ballroom@

October 17—Thibodaux, LA—Acadia Music Fest

October 30—Nashville, TN—The Basement East

November 1—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi Indy$

November 4—Minneapolis, MN—Fine Line

November 5—Madison, WI—High Noon Saloon$

November 6—Chicago, IL—Lincoln Hall

November 7—Chicago, IL—Lincoln Hall

November 10—Ann Arbor, MI—The Blind Pig&

November 11—Toronto, ON—The Garrison& [SOLD OUT]

November 13—Boston, MA—Paradise Rock Club&

November 14—New York City, NY—Irving Plaza& [SOLD OUT]

November 15—Philadelphia, PA—The Foundry at The Fillmore& [SOLD OUT]

November 17—Washington, DC—Union Stage&

November 18—Carrboro, NC—Cat's Cradle%

November 20—Atlanta, GA—Terminal West

November 21—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theatre+

November 22—Charleston, SC—Music Farm+

+with Foxtide

=with Flamingos In The Tree

@with Margot Sinclair

$with The Braymores

&with Common People

%with Fudge

Photo Credit: Cole Silberman



Photo Credit: Cole Silberman

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