THE BEATLES STORY to Expand to 100,000 Sq. Ft. Liverpool Experience

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Apple Corps Ltd. has announced plans for a spectacular city centre redevelopment and new home for The Beatles Story in Liverpool. The long running, award-winning attraction will move in 2028 from its current home in Liverpool's Albert Dock to a brand-new site that was formerly St Johns Market in St Johns Shopping Centre, directly opposite Liverpool Lime Street station.

The new 100,000 square foot site in the heart of the city will more than quadruple the attraction's current footprint. In addition, the iconic St Johns Beacon will also house a Yellow Submarine themed viewing experience over the city of Liverpool.

This plan will see The Beatles Story move into the hands of Apple Corps, the company founded in 1968 to oversee The Beatles' creative and business interests. It will be the first official fan experience to be operated in Liverpool by the company. The new iteration of The Beatles Story will open in 2028.

The Beatles Story will use immersive technology, original artefacts and spectacular reconstructed sets to bring the Beatles' story to life. During a multi-hour experience, visitors will journey through the world that created The Beatles, from the streets of post-war Liverpool, through their formative years in Hamburg and the explosion of Beatlemania, to the heights of their international fame. Fans will be able to step inside some of the most iconic locations and moments in Beatles history, including The Cavern, Abbey Road, Shea Stadium, Savile Row and many more.

A number of these immersive locations will be created using sets and props from Sam Mendes' upcoming The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event, which Sony will release in cinemas around the world in April of 2028.

The St Johns Beacon Yellow Submarine themed experience will also give fans the opportunity to enjoy a panoramic 360-degree view of Liverpool, taking in the landmarks and key locations where pop history was made, as well as some of the city's most famous sights. Liverpool's second tallest building, The Beacon will operate as a standalone attraction, although fans will be able to bundle both experiences together.

Every ticket sold to The Beatles Story will contribute to The Apple Corps Liverpool Trust, a charitable initiative established to provide financial support and opportunities for emerging Liverpool artists and local cultural endeavours. More details of the Apple Corps Liverpool Trust will be announced in due course.

Apple Corps Ltd. will take over the running of The Beatles Story in its current location in 2027, before moving the attraction to St Johns in 2028. The new Beatles Story in Liverpool will be only the second permanent Beatles experience ever operated by Apple Corps, following the forthcoming attraction at 3 Savile Row in London, which is due to open at the end of 2027. The Beatles Story will be opening shortly after the April 2028 release of The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Speaking of the opening in Liverpool, Apple Corps' CEO Tom Greene said: 'Liverpool birthed the greatest band in history and today we are announcing a new experience in the city that does justice to that legacy. Just like Graceland or Dollywood, it's fitting that The Beatles will have a world class destination for fans to visit in the centre of the city where the story started. It marks a new chapter in Apple Corp's history and we can't wait for people to see what we've been working on.'

Paul McCartney said: 'I find it incredible and humbling that people are still interested in our story and it's very exciting to me that The Beatles Story and The Beacon are being transformed in such an exciting way in the heart of Liverpool city. I love Liverpool. It's part of who I am, it's part of who The Beatles are. If you'd told us this was going to happen when we were hanging out and getting started we'd never have believed it. The extraordinary plans the Apple Corps team have shown me for The Beatles Story take me right back to that journey, from Liverpool to the world and back home again. It couldn't have happened without Liverpool and I can't wait for people to be able to step into our story and share the experience.'

Ringo Starr said: 'When we grew up in the Dingle, we never thought we'd be on a plane, much less all the places this long, long road took us. I was blessed from the moment I first held a drum at 13 years old, and from then on it's been my dream to be a drummer. I remember it all so well, on Saturdays Roy (Trafford) and I would spend many great hours at the Bodega and then the Cavern. I have such great memories of the first band I was in – me, Eddie, and Roy were all working in the factory when we started a skiffle group. Who would have thought where the story went from there – leading to me joining the Beatles. Liverpool was, and still is, music city. And now we are expanding the The Beatles Story Experience in Liverpool - how far out. The beat goes on. I also love that proceeds from every ticket will go back to support new Liverpool artists. It is great to be part of this – deep down I am still a scouser - I love what Apple (Corps) and Liverpool are doing. Peace and love, Ringo.'

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said: 'The Beatles belong to the world – but Liverpool will always be home. Their music changed popular culture forever and carried the name of our city to every corner of the globe, so it feels absolutely right that the definitive Beatles experience should be here, in the place where it all began. People already travel halfway around the globe to visit the birthplace of Four Lads that shook the earth. These plans take that extraordinary pull to another level – creating a world-class destination that will give millions more fans a reason to make the pilgrimage to their spiritual home and experience the city, its music and its culture for themselves. And I love that this won't just be harking back. Every ticket sold will go towards ensuring that the band's extraordinary story is kept alive and passed on to generations still to come, helping the next generation of Liverpool artists start writing stories of their own. That feels very Liverpool: fiercely proud of where we've come from but always looking to what comes next.'

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said: 'The Beatles are one of the greatest examples of what Britain can give to the world. Four young men from Liverpool changed music and popular culture forever – and, more than sixty years later, their story is still a source of enormous pride for this city and for our whole country. This is the kind of ambition I want to see more of across Britain: backing the things our great cities do best and turning that global reputation into jobs, opportunity and growth. This will be a world-class addition to Liverpool and another showcase for British music and creativity on the international stage. But the best legacy we can give The Beatles is to make sure theirs isn't the last great British success story to begin this way. Talent exists in every part of our country; opportunity still doesn't. I want the next generation of young artists, wherever they grow up, to believe there is a route from their bedroom, rehearsal room or local venue to the very top of the world. The fact that this project will help open those doors makes it even more special.'

This announcement is made possible by a Liverpool-led partnership, to prepare the site and the surrounding public realm, the scheme for its delivery, and opportunities to maximise its local social and economic benefits. Intensive work has been undertaken by Apple Corps Ltd with Liverpool City Council and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, with support from central government.

Leader of Liverpool City Council Liam Robinson said: 'This announcement is another hugely exciting chapter. It gives us the opportunity not only to create an incredible new home for The Beatles Story, but to kick-start the regeneration of an important gateway into our city centre, attracting visitors from across the world and creating opportunities for our city and the wider UK economy. And I'm particularly excited about what this can mean for the next generation. Liverpool has never been short of talent. Talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn't, which is why The Apple Corps Liverpool Trust matters. The success of this attraction can directly help open doors for emerging Liverpool artists. My sincere thanks go to Tom Greene, the Apple board and The Beatles' families for continuing to believe in Liverpool and for helping us create something worthy of the city where this remarkable story began. I can't wait to see the final experience.'

About Apple Corps Ltd.

Apple Corps Ltd. was founded in 1968 to oversee The Beatles' creative and business interests. It initially served as the new outlet for The Beatles' own recordings as well as the music of a wide-ranging roster of artists, all brought to the label personally by the band (individually and/or collectively). Since its inception, the company has encompassed music, publishing, merchandise, electronic and film enterprises. Ahead of the 2027 opening of the world's first official Beatles fan experience at 3 Savile Row and Sam Mendes' 2028 The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event, Apple Corps have entered a dynamic new era focused on bringing The Beatles groundbreaking music to new generations of fans in innovative ways.







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