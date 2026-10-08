EVERYTHING FAB FOUR Fest to Celebrate Revolver Nov 5-8, 2026

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The Beatles' groundbreaking 1966 album 'Revolver,' a major turning point in the band's recorded career, will take center stage November 5-8, 2026, at the second annual Everything Fab Four Fest happening at Monmouth University and the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music. Tickets are available for purchase now here and include lunch and dinner for attendees on both November 7 and 8.

A lineup of special guests are in store to provide ticket holders with four days' worth of curated content, concerts, conversations and more. Headlining the event is award-winning documentarian and longtime Beatles fan Ken Burns. He will be in-conversation via Zoom with Dr. Kenneth Womack, Professor of English & Popular Music at Monmouth University and critically acclaimed Beatles author (as well as host of the Everything Fab Four podcast), who is spearheading the festival activities. Michael Lindsay-Hogg, director of not only the Beatles' 'Let It Be' film but of the 'Revolver'-era 'Paperback Writer' and 'Rain' videos, will also be joining the event for an interview via Zoom.

Other special guests and performers at the festival include members of The Cyrkle, the 'Red Rubber Ball' hitmakers who opened for the Beatles on their 1966 US tour; photographer Roger Farrington, whose photos of John Lennon and Yoko Ono will be on display; singer-songwriter Nellie McKay; Rolling Stone's Rob Sheffield; psychedelic rock band Blac Rabbit; the all-female Magical Mystery Girls band and more. A top-shelf cast of Beatles experts will also be on hand – including Bruce Spizer, Scott Freiman, Kit O'Toole, Jude Southerland Kessler and over 70 others – plus a vendor room featuring books and vinyl and more.

'Monmouth University is the place to be this November as we come together to celebrate Revolver, one of the Beatles' most remarkable musical achievements,' said Kenneth Womack. 'Fans will be treated to live performances, multi-media presentations and expert panels on the album's enduring legacy.'

Wonderwall Communications and Salon are presenting this event in association with the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music. Monmouth University is located at 400 Cedar Avenue in West Long Branch, NJ. For more event information, visit https://ef4fest.com/.

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