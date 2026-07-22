The Arcadian Wild to Release New Album 'Make It Out Alive' With New Single

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Nashville-based folk/pop trio THE ARCADIAN WILD has released 'See It To Believe It,' the latest single from their forthcoming album MAKE IT OUT ALIVE, due out August 14, 2026. Guitarist and vocalist Isaac Horn described the track as a reflection on the band's decade-long journey, noting that the shared experiences, both good and bad, have made the group stronger as friends and as bandmates. The single follows previously released tracks 'Spinnin',' 'Comes Around Again,' and 'Cool To Know You,' all previewing the group's fourth studio album.

One of the more direct and unfiltered songs on the record, 'See It To Believe It' wrestles with the lopsided deals, lonely nights, and lack of stability that often leave artists feeling lost and confused. But rather than let the uncertainty eat them alive, The Arcadian Wild use it as fuel, rending themselves of all they've survived together, and how much stronger every challenge has made them.

'Our experience building this band has been somewhat similar to watching ourselves get taller. That is to say, sometimes we question if it's really happening,' stated guitarist/vocalist Isaac Horn. ''See It To Believe It' is a reminder to ourselves to take a step back every once in a while and recognize that sure enough, we have gotten a little bit taller. We're living the dream we had for ourselves ten years ago and remembering that might help us keep going for another ten. At the very least, our shared experiences, all the good and the bad, have made us better friends and better bandmates, and if that's not the point then I don't know what is.'

Their fourth album, MAKE IT OUT ALIVE is a celebration of hope, love, and joy in the face of overcoming personal loss and emotional upheaval. Having now surpassed the ten year marker as a band, it also finds the trio in the midst of a creative reformation, as they co-wrote all the songs collectively for the first time, as well as worked with an outside producer for the first time. Recorded in Nashville with producer/mixer Micah Tawlks (Judah & The Lion, The Brook & The Bluff), MAKE IT OUT ALIVE transforms the ache of loss into a work of resilience and gratitude, one rooted in a profound appreciation for the fragile humanity that binds us all in this life and beyond. The recordings are lush and expansive, stepping beyond the limitations of live performance to craft an immersive, densely layered soundscape that blurs the lines between folk, country, bluegrass, choral, and pop music. The result is an album that embraces mortality as a gift, a cathartic, deeply personal reckoning with life's impermanence that learns to find purpose and meaning in sorrow and mourning.

The songs are more collaborative than ever before, with fiddler/vocalist Bailey Warren, mandolinist/vocalist Lincoln Mick, and Horn co-writing together for the first time. The altered writing process would ultimately open a whole new side to the band's sound. Leaning on each other came naturally for the trio, who supported one another both personally and artistically as they explored a series of painful personal losses together in the writing process. Horn tapped into the sadness surrounding the sudden passing of his grandmother; Mick faced down the emotional maelstrom he and his wife experienced after a miscarriage preceded the eventual birth of their daughter; and Warren beautifully reckoned with the lingering absence of her late mother (while simultaneously paying tribute to the steadfastness of her father).

'This is the first time I'm bringing my stories and perspectives to an Arcadian Wild album and merging my songwriting style with Lincoln's and Isaac's,' Warren reflects. 'They've been doing this together for over a decade and I've joined them for the last six and a half years, and we are only just now starting to co-write together. I don't know what took us so long, but not-surprisingly we write very well together. Now more than ever these songs feel wholly ours, which gives the record a new kind of cohesion that's less about any of us individually and more about the group as a collective.'

The band will hit the road this fall for a US headline tour in support of the new album, which includes stops in Iowa City, Minneapolis, Chicago, Asheville, Atlanta, and more. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the band's website.

Track List:

01) Jubilee

02) Comes Around Again

03) Montreux

04) Spinnin'

05) Cool To Know You

06) Make It Out Alive

07) Impressions

08) See It To Believe It

09) Queen Of Abilene

10) Edge Of The Ozarks

11) The Carpenter

12) Next Time

Tour Dates:

08/28 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Lulu's Downtown

08/29 - Bellevue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre (w/ Tophouse)

09/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ FestPGH

10/03 - Nashville, TN @ Wild Bison Music & Arts Festival

10/22 - Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

10/23 - Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon

10/24 - Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House

10/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Parkway Theater

10/27 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE

10/29 - Johnson City, TN @ The Down Home

10/30 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagles

11/01 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

11/02 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

11/03 - Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room

11/05 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

11/06 - Birmingham, AL @ Woodlawn Theatre

11/07 - Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds

11/11 - Miami, FL @ Moon River at Sea Cruise

11/20 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

ABOUT THE ARCADIAN WILD:

Named for a utopian landscape in Greek mythology, The Arcadian Wild's story began when Horn and Mick met at Nashville's Lipscomb University. They bonded quickly and cut their teeth playing house shows. In 2015, they released their self-titled debut to widespread praise, racking up nearly 50 million streams on Spotify alone. Heavy touring followed with a revolving door of supporting players, and the group returned in 2019 with their second full-length FINCH IN THE PANTRY, which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart. Horn and Mick welcomed Warren into the band full-time in 2020 while simultaneously shifting their focus to composing and recording an ambitious, multi-movement song cycle that resulted in the 2021 EP PRINCIPUM, which reached #3 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart and helped earn the band performances everywhere from the Woody Guthrie Center to the Ryman Auditorium. They followed it up two years later with their third and most recent full-length WELCOME, which earned them their debut on the Grand Ole Opry.

Photo Credit: Shelby Mick



Photo Credit: Shelby Mick / Download Photo Here

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