TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY LIVE IN CONCERT to Play Patchogue Theatre
Brad Fiedel's industrial score will be performed live in sync with the James Cameron film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces Terminator 2: Judgment Day Live in Concert appearing on Wednesday, April 14, 2027 at 8:00pm.
Tickets can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at ci.ovationtix.com. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 9 at 10AM.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Live in Concert celebrates James Cameron's 1991 ground-breaking sequel to his original 1984 sci-fi classic. Experience Brad Fiedel's powerful, industrial soundscape performed by a live 8-musician ensemble in-sync with the film that redefined the action genre.
Building on his iconic themes from The Terminator, Fiedel expands the score into a sweeping, emotional journey, combining metallic percussion, pulsing synthesizers, and haunting melodic textures. The result is a sound world that perfectly captures the film's fusion of human emotion and machine precision.
A triumph of storytelling, visual effects, and music, Terminator 2: Judgment Day reunites Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, now reprogrammed to protect young John Connor (Edward Furlong) from a relentless new enemy, the shape-shifting T-1000 (Robert Patrick). Together with John's mother, Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), they fight to prevent Judgment Day and the rise of the machines.
An evolution of sound and spectacle, Terminator 2: Judgment Day Live in Concert brings Brad Fiedel's unforgettable score to life in real time – an electrifying, immersive experience that amplifies every moment in one of cinema's greatest sequels.
Event Details
Terminator 2: Judgment Day Live in Concert
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY
Wednesday, April 14, 2027, 8:00pm
Tickets available online at ci.ovationtix.com or by phone at 631-207-1313
Box Office Hours: Wednesday - Sunday from 12-6pm and later on show nights. (631) 207-1313 | 71 East Main Street, Patchogue NY 11772. Tickets can always be purchased online at PatchogueTheatre.org.
About Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA)
The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. One hundred years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (organization name: Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts) operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization.
The theatre's mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, N.Y., and can be reached at 631-207-1313 or by visiting PatchogueTheatre.org.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...