TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival Announces Free Streamed Concerts, Workshops, and Annual Colloquium

The TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, Vancouver's signature Festival, celebrates its 35th edition this summer from Friday, June 25 to Sunday, July 4.

After cancelling the 2020 Festival due to COVID-19 uncertainty, the Coastal Jazz & Blues Society is pleased to present a modified 2021 Festival with a program of over 100 virtual events - all in accordance with the Provincial Health Office's guidelines. Plans are also afoot for limited in-person attendance, should health orders allow for small gatherings.

The 2021 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival includes performances by British Columbia's plethora of talented artists; streams from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Amsterdam, and Paris; free online workshops; club performances; talks; and a continued partnership with North Shore Jazz. All streams will be available until midnight on July 6, 2021.

Announced today is the Festival's extensive program of free streamed concerts and workshops. In addition to the recently announced ticketed program, there will be 52 performances that are completely free to view; a series of six interactive workshops streamed from Tom Lee Music Hall; and the Festival's annual Colloquium in partnership with the Western Front, UBC, and the International Institute for Critical Studies in Improvisation.

The core of the free program features daily concerts from 12pm to 4:30pm PT, which will stream from the following locations:

Ocean Art Works on Granville Island

- two daily performances to be streamed at 12pm and 1:30pm PT

Performance Works on Granville Island

- one daily performance to be streamed at 2:30pm PT

The Ironworks in Railtown

- one daily performance to be streamed at 4:30pm PT

Some of the artists featured in the free program include: Dawn Pemberton, Alvaro Rojas, Cat Toren's HUMAN KIND, DJ Kookum and Sierra Baker, Jillian Lebeck, Lydia Hol, Mary Ancheta, The Krystle Dos Santos Band, Eli Davidovici, Peggy Lee Cole Schmidt Trio featuring Dan Gaucher, Anita Eccleston, Amanda Sum, Jasmine Jazz featuring the Jodi Proznick Trio, and many more.

In addition, the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival has partnered with friends in Europe for two special multi-artist concert streams:

June 26 at 5:30pm PT

- Live from Amsterdam's famous BIMHuis with Trio Vatcher, Stadhouders, Petrucelli, Michael Moore's Dice Cup, and OMAWI.

July 3 at 5:30pm PT

- Live from Paris with Roberto Negro, Duo Les Métanuits, and Papier Ciseau.

All streamed performances will be available to view on Coastal Jazz & Blues Society's YouTube channel from broadcast date to 11:59pm PT on July 6, 2021.

The Festival tradition of free workshops from Tom Lee Music Hall continues, with daily workshops hosted at 3:30pm PT on Zoom for maximum interactivity. The lineup of workshop leaders is as follows:

June 27: pianist Róisín Adams

June 28: guitarist/pianist Itamar Erez

June 29: electronic musician and pianist Quincy Mayes

June 30: guitarist Gavin Youngash

July 1: guitarist Ayla Tesler-Mabe

July 2: pianist Sharon Minemoto

The Festival's annual Colloquium, hosted at the Western Front and produced in cooperation with UBC and the International Institute for Critical Studies in Improvisation, takes place online June 26 with talks by Kevin McNeilly, Fay Victor, and Darius Jones.

Finally, also streamed live from the Western Front, a program of solo and duo works over the closing weekend, July 3 and 4.

For a complete list of free streamed concerts as well as click-through access to all the free streaming content at this year's TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, visit www.coastaljazz.ca.