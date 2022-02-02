TAYLOR ALXNDR Unveils 'Big City' Featuring Breathers

TAYLOR ALXNDR (they/she) is a DIY musician, producer, and performance artist based in Atlanta. Raised in the rural edges of the metro area, since 2011 ALXNDR has been creating in and captivating Atlanta and beyond, establishing themselves as a multi-hyphenate, jack-of-all-trades in the city's queer arts scene.

Today, first premiered with PAPER, they share the single + self-directed video "Big City" ft. Breathers as the freshest offering from their upcoming EP 1993, out on March 11. They also announced plans for a North American tour in March, with dates available below.

A hook-driven, autobiographical slice of nostalgic synthpop, ALXNDR says, "'Big City' is all about just wanting to make it and thrive in a big city where everything is constantly changing. It's about gentrification and how it completely changes art scenes. It's about seeing friends leave Atlanta for new cities and wondering if I'm inhibiting my growth or potential by staying here, but ultimately knowing that my success isn't tied to where I live, but what I do."

The video marries the song's deceptively melancholy mood with scenes of ALXNDR performing in front of now-defunct Atlanta DIY art venues and spaces that they called home and are a part of their history. "I really wanted to give the video a local flavor because it explains so much of what the EP is about," they say.

1993 is ALXNDR's most honest work yet. It reflects the past four years of their life: working on their mental health, being a queer millennial, living in a rapidly gentrifying city, losing close friends, and the occasional romantic struggle. But the wistfulness of some of the songs' lyrics belies the sheer vibrancy of the music within. "I wanted to juxtapose this somewhat heavy subject matter with music that makes people want to move and dance," ALXNDR says. "My favorite type of pop music is music that is dark, sad, or difficult lyrically and bright and fun production-wise."

Getting their start performing at dive bars locally in Atlanta's subversive queer drag scene, ALXNDR broke through in 2017 with their debut single "Nightwork," an ode to the underbelly of nightlife. They followed it with their debut EP, Noise and 2018's critically acclaimed follow-up EP, Hologram. ALXNDR is also the co-founder and current executive director of Southern Fried Queer Pride (SFQP), a queer + trans arts and advocacy organization centering Southern queer communities.

They are also the mother of the House of ALXNDR, an Atlanta-based drag family and events hub, creating drag-centered, inclusive events. Their live shows are a mixture of their interactive and improvisational background in drag, interest in video projection, and a foundational belief that music can make you think and dance, leading to performances with Charli XCX, King Princess, Junglepussy, Mr Twin Sister, Sateen, and more.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

March 11 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 #

March 18 - Athens, GA @ Flicker w/ Linqua Franqa #

March 19 - Columbia, SC @ Art Bar

March 24 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor ^&

March 25 - Asheville, NC @ Different World ^&

March 26 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook ^&

March 29 - Gainesville, FL @ Roadhouse #%

March 30 - Jacksonville, FL @ Rain Dogs #%

March 31 - Birmingham, AL @ The Nick #%

April 1 - New Orleans, LA @ Allways Lounge



# Estafi

^ Quisol

& KHX05

% Gexella