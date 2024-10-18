T-Pain Releases Spooky New Single 'Does She Know?'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain is ushering in spooky season with the release of “Does She Know.” “Does she know about the one that wants to kill you in your sleep … BOO,” Pain croons over eerie strings, spine-tingling synths and a bloodthirsty beat perfect for Halloween.

"I've been sitting on this one for a while now, but with it being Halloween season, it just felt like the right time to put it out there,” said T-Pain. “Get the spooky vibes going. I wrote, produced, and sang on this one so with it being just me, it makes it much easier to release, ha!"

After wrapping both a headline tour and a stint supporting Pitbull on the road this summer, T-Pain will celebrate Halloween with two headline shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 30 and 31 with special guests Akon & Lil Jon respectively. Later this fall, the Tallahassee Trailblazer will return to his hometown for a long-awaited, sold-out performance at The Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park on November 10; and he’ll headline 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Balls in Los Angeles, Miami and Atlanta. PRESS HERE for all tickets and more info. Within the last week, the in-demand collaborator appeared on tracks with GloRilla ('I LUV HER'), EARTHGANG ('Love You More') and Pete & Bas (‘T Pain Remix (Feat. T-Pain)’).

T-Pain has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of culture itself. He’s sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated the world with his charismatic live performances, earning a reputation as a global phenomenon. Since emerging in 2004, T-Pain’s influence has transcended generations in music and more; he shines as a Twitch phenomenon and popular streamer, head of his own Nappy Boy Entertainment, Nappy Boy Automotive, Nappy Boy Gaming and Nappy Boy Dranks, podcast host, director, editor + animator, expert drift driver, actor, author, and spokesperson. He’ll continue rolling out new music, touring and performing as a resident artist at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub (Resorts World Las Vegas) – with some exciting surprises up his sleeve to close out 2024. Please visit www.tpain.com for more information.

T-PAIN ON TOUR:

October 28 – Highland, CA – Yamaava Theater

October 30 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (T-Pain on the Rocks w/ special guest Akon)

October 31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (T-Pain on the Rocks w/ special guest Lil Jon)

November 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub (residency date)

November 10 – Tallahassee, FL – The Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park SOLD OUT

December 6 – Los Angeles, CA –KIIS-FM’s Jingle Ball @ Intuit Dome

December 14 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub (residency date)

December 19 – Atlanta, GA – 96.1 The Beat’s Jingle Ball @ State Farm Arena

December 21 – Miami, FL – Y100’s Jingle Ball @ Kaseya Center

March 13 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

April 27 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach Festival

Photo Credit: Bexx Francois

