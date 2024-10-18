News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

T-Pain Releases Spooky New Single 'Does She Know?'

T-Pain will celebrate Halloween with two headline shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 30 and 31 with special guests Akon & Lil Jon respectively.

By: Oct. 18, 2024
T-Pain Releases Spooky New Single 'Does She Know?' Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain is ushering in spooky season with the release of “Does She Know.” “Does she know about the one that wants to kill you in your sleep … BOO,” Pain croons over eerie strings, spine-tingling synths and a bloodthirsty beat perfect for Halloween.

LATEST NEWS

The Hails and Never Ending Fall Teaming Up for Co-Headline Tour in 2025
Mother Mother Release Unique Rendition of Holiday Classic 'Silent Night'
Florence + The Machine Royal Albert Hall Concert to Receive Live Album
Queen Naija Honors Her Late Friend On New Single 'Missing You'

"I've been sitting on this one for a while now, but with it being Halloween season, it just felt like the right time to put it out there,” said T-Pain. “Get the spooky vibes going. I wrote, produced, and sang on this one so with it being just me, it makes it much easier to release, ha!" 

After wrapping both a headline tour and a stint supporting Pitbull on the road this summer, T-Pain will celebrate Halloween with two headline shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 30 and 31 with special guests Akon & Lil Jon respectively. Later this fall, the Tallahassee Trailblazer will return to his hometown for a long-awaited, sold-out performance at The Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park on November 10; and he’ll headline 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Balls in Los Angeles, Miami and Atlanta. PRESS HERE for all tickets and more info. Within the last week, the in-demand collaborator appeared on tracks with GloRilla ('I LUV HER'), EARTHGANG ('Love You More') and Pete & Bas (‘T Pain Remix (Feat. T-Pain)’).

T-Pain has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of culture itself. He’s sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated the world with his charismatic live performances, earning a reputation as a global phenomenon. Since emerging in 2004, T-Pain’s influence has transcended generations in music and more; he shines as a Twitch phenomenon and popular streamer, head of his own Nappy Boy Entertainment, Nappy Boy Automotive, Nappy Boy Gaming and Nappy Boy Dranks, podcast host, director, editor + animator, expert drift driver, actor, author, and spokesperson. He’ll continue rolling out new music, touring and performing as a resident artist at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub (Resorts World Las Vegas) – with some exciting surprises up his sleeve to close out 2024. Please visit www.tpain.com for more information.

T-PAIN ON TOUR:

October 28 – Highland, CA – Yamaava Theater

October 30 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (T-Pain on the Rocks w/ special guest Akon)

October 31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (T-Pain on the Rocks w/ special guest Lil Jon)

November 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub (residency date)

November 10 – Tallahassee, FL – The Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park SOLD OUT

December 6 – Los Angeles, CA –KIIS-FM’s Jingle Ball @ Intuit Dome

December 14 – Las Vegas, NV – Zouk Nightclub (residency date)

December 19 – Atlanta, GA – 96.1 The Beat’s Jingle Ball @ State Farm Arena

December 21 – Miami, FL – Y100’s Jingle Ball @ Kaseya Center

March 13 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

April 27 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach Festival

Photo Credit: Bexx Francois



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos