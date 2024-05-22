Swerve Release New Single 'I Wanna Be Adored' (The Stone Roses Cover)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Angeles-based band Swerve is excited to share their new single, a cover of The Stone Roses' iconic track “I Wanna Be Adored.” The band's reworked version of the classic song debuted today at Glide Magazine and is now available on all digital platforms for playlist shares.

Greg Mahdesian of Swerve shared his thoughts on the cover:

“The Stone Roses made one of my favorite records (I’ve actually purposefully never listened to Second Coming) and ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ is their most iconic track. It’s also a genuinely weird song that has minimalist lyrics and psychedelic/rave/rock production, and I’ve never heard a cover of it before. We’ve done plenty of covers live, from the Replacements to Black Sabbath, but really wanted to record one and take it in a new direction. When you’re writing your own song you can get locked into a style or idea of what your music sounds like. When the song is already written for you, all the creative energy can be put into the arrangement, and we went left-field with this one. Ryan used a baritone guitar, we got inspired by Desert Sessions and Queens of the Stone Age, and I sang the vocals in the dark—why not, ya know? Brandon Duncan, who plays bass and mixes our records, was given free rein and turned in a really creative mix. This is already opening up our sound and approach for the next batch of songs we’re working on.”

“I Wanna Be Adored” is featured on Swerve’s anticipated EP The Darkroom, set to be released on June 21 (pre-order). The EP follows the band's acclaimed album Ruin Your Day. Last month, Swerve released their single “Just Pretend,” and its accompanying video, which will also be featured on the upcoming EP. The song premiered on Rock and Roll Globe and is available on all digital platforms for playlist shares.

Greg Mahdesian provided insight into the creation of "Just Pretend:"

“I want to start off by saying this song is not about our current partners, in case they happen to be reading this! ‘Just Pretend’ came together in the studio as we were drinking mezcal, our beverage of choice, and talking about our younger and dumber earlier relationships. We channeled some post-punk into our Replacements DNA, and the bridge came together the day of recording. We always do our basic tracking live, so once we got it down there was no going back. We slathered that part in feedback and weird effects to give it a psych breakdown that pulls you into a different headspace before the chorus comes raging back in. We loved how that worked out and will probably do more off-the-cuff things like that in the next bunch of songs.”

Swerve, the Los Angeles rock outfit led by Greg Mahdesian and Ryan Berti, made a significant mark on the guitar scene with their Adam Lasus-produced debut album, Ruin Your Day, in 2021. Full of ripping, catchy, dark, and politically-minded love songs, the album not only received acclaim from critics but also enjoyed consistent airplay nationwide. Notably, it produced three number 1 hits on their hometown station KROQ’s Locals Only Chart (“Escape,” “Ruin Your Day,” and “Ebbs and Flows”), and the station listed them as one of the top 10 bands in LA. After this success, they became an official Vox Amplifier artist and were praised by music legends like Alice Cooper and Matt Pinfield, who both played them on their respective radio shows.

Though momentum was building, they hit the brakes so Greg could focus on spending time with his newborn daughter. Despite his newfound commitments, they managed to fit in an orchestral, cinematic rendition of “Ebbs and Flows” and perform a sold-out get-out-the-vote show in 2022. When the band regrouped, their sound evolved into something leaner and more focused, leading to their new The Darkroom EP, produced by Adam Lasus and Jessica Rotter. This record, looking back on their wilder years, delves into the darkness of failing relationships and endless nights, and the need to be adored, fittingly culminating with a reimagined version of The Stone Roses classic.

The Darkroom Tracklist

1. Just Pretend

2. 23

3. All I Can Say

4. I Wanna Be Adored

(The Stone Roses Cover)

Photo credit: Maddie Freeman

