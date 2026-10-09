Sweet Relief Musicians Fund Launches Richie Cipriano Fund
The New York hardcore bassist helped shape the sound of the scene during the band's formative years.
Richie Cip, born Richard Cipriano, has been an important part of the New York Hardcore community for decades. As the bassist for Sick of It All during the band's formative years, Richie helped shape the sound of a scene that would go on to influence countless musicians and fans around the world. From the band's early demo and Revelation Records 7-inch to Blood, Sweat and No Tears, his playing is woven into the history of New York Hardcore.
Cipriano has recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. As he begins this difficult journey, the community he helped build has an opportunity to come together and support him. Amid this diagnosis, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund has established the Richie Cipriano Fund to help provide financial assistance during his treatment and recovery. A fundraising T-shirt, available through the Revelation Records webstore, is also being sold with proceeds going toward supporting Cipriano.
Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals. Grants are earmarked for medical and vital living expenses, including insurance premiums, prescriptions, medical treatment and operative procedures, housing costs, food costs, utilities, and other basic necessities.
For a community built on looking out for one another, this is a chance to stand with someone who has given so much to the music and culture of New York Hardcore. Those able to help are encouraged to support Cipriano through a direct donation or by purchasing the fundraising shirt.
For more information on the Richard Cipriano Fund, visit sweetrelief.org/richieciprianofund.html.
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