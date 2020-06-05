'Sweet' Bassist Dave Priest Passes Away at 72

British bassist and singer, Steve Priest, best known for his work in the band Sweet, has passed away at the age of 72. The band confirmed the news on its official Facebook page.

Sweet guitarist Andy Scott penned a tribute to his late friend, writing, "Steve Priest has passed away. His wife Maureen and I have kept in contact, and though his health was failing, I never envisaged this moment. Never. My thoughts are with his family."

He continues, "The noise we made as a band was so powerful. From that moment in the summer of 1970 when set off on our musical odyssey, the world opened up and the roller-coaster ride started!"

Sweet rose to glbal fame in the '70s, on the strength of the Top 10 singles, "Little Willy", "The Ballroom Blitz", "Fox on the Run" and "Love Is Like Oxygen" Known for their distinct glam rock style, the band released nine albums in total before disbanding in 1982.

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You