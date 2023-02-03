Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Swedish Pop Artist & Songwriter Nea Releases New Single 'A Lover Like Me'

The new song is the first single to be released from Nea's forthcoming debut album, TRANSPARENT, due out fall 2023.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Acclaimed Swedish artist & songwriter Nea has released a brand new single, "A Lover Like Me," out now via Milkshake / Sony Music Sweden. Listen to the song now here. Watch the official video below.

Armed with a fresh sound rooted in the raw undertones of '90s grunge, seamlessly melded with Nea's signature pop sensibility, "A Lover Like Me" is a self-love anthem dripping with magnetic charisma and fearless grit. Written and produced by Nea and Daniel Ledinsky (Tove Lo, Shakira, Rihanna), Nea describes, "'A Lover Like Me' is one of those rare songs that just wrote itself. I had a lyric idea, Daniel played some chords and 2 hours later we had the song! I love the rawness of the vocals and the vibe, that there's an edge to it."

Stepping into 2023 with 800 million+ streams as a solo artist, today's new single marks a bold start to a year destined for massive growth for Nea. With her debut album slated for fall, Nea is also confirmed as an expert panelist alongside Carl Falk & Elias Kapari on Sweden's forthcoming Songland shoot-off, which debuts this spring.

First establishing herself as one of Sweden's most prolific songwriters, penning songs for notable artists such as Zara Larsson, Felix Jaehn, Tinie Tempah, Tove Styrke, and Axwell, 2019 marked the beginning of a destined transition for the multifaceted creative. First debuting as an artist with single "Some Say," the track, along with its Felix Jaehn Remix, were certified diamond, platinum or gold in 21 countries, reached #1 on airplay in 7 countries and became the 9th most played track on European radio that year. Since then, Nea has released a debut EP as well as collaborations with artists such as SHY Martin and Sandro Cavazza.

With critical acclaim mounting from outlets such as Billboard, ELLE, and Wonderland, Nea has earned a slew of accolades including a slot at Lollapalooza Stockholm, a Swedish Grammy nomination for 'Composer of the Year,' a performance at the Etam Fashion show, a P3 Guld Awards show performance, as well as a music partnership with Samsung. Nea has also seen widespread streaming support with several playlist covers and exclusive features.

With nearly a billion streams as an artist and several international awards behind her, artist & songwriter Nea (born Linnea Södahl) has established herself a key player in the new generation of artists defining Swedish pop music on a global scale. Growing up in a small village in the Swedish countryside and now residing in Stockholm, Nea first earned recognition as one of the country's most acclaimed songwriters, racking up nearly 2.5 billion streams driven by hits including Zara Larsson's "Lush Life," and "TG4M." Now pursuing her career as a solo artist, Nea is making waves not only in her native Sweden but also internationally, including a performance at Spain's largest music gala LOS40 Awards where she won the Dance of the Year award and a nomination for Breakthrough of the Year. She has also received nominations including 'International Breakthrough of the Year' at France's NRJ Awards and the 'EU Prize' at the Music Moves Europe Awards.



