Swedish House Mafia Release Music Video for "Happiness Is So Sad" with Lykke Li

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Swedish House Mafia and Lykke Li have released the official music video for their single 'Happiness Is So Sad', shot entirely on phones at a house party in Guadalajara, Mexico, as different characters experience their own versions of the same night.

Directed by Theo Lindquist with co-director Jorge G. Camarena, the video was shot on around 25 phones to capture the party from multiple perspectives. The phones are not a stylistic flourish; they are the concept. No single camera holds the definitive version of what happened, and the film plays out the way a night like this is remembered: fragmented, contradictory, intimate and different depending on who was holding the phone.

At the centre of the party is Benny, a teenage boy who arrives with one hope: to kiss the girl he has loved for years. He gets the moment he has waited for and loses it almost immediately. To her, it was a dare. To him, it was everything. Around them, everyone at the party is living a night that feels just as monumental in their own story. The film was written around the idea that everybody is the main character of their own night and a background figure in everyone else's, with each phone catching a different piece of the same party.

The story grew out of Lykke Li's lyrics and the song's title, which led Lindquist and co-writer Scott to nostalgia, the transience of happiness and mono no aware, the Japanese idea of the pathos of things. The happiest moments become the hardest to leave behind precisely because they were never meant to last.

Lindquist previously worked with Lykke Li on her 'After Party' artwork, developing a phone-based visual language shaped by how people now watch music videos. Swedish House Mafia saw that work and asked him to develop the video for their collaboration. The decision to shoot on phones also carried a wider intention. In an era when almost any image can be polished or fabricated with AI, Lindquist wanted the video rooted in something that feels genuinely real and immediate, and the phone lends itself to that.

Making something feel uncontrolled required an unusual amount of control. Rather than placing a film crew in the middle of the party, the production installed CCTV throughout the house and monitored rooms remotely, with crew inside dressed as guests. A four-person team kept the phones charged, swapped and downloaded through the night, producing 50 hours of footage. Five local cinematographers filmed on phones among the guests, shooting quickly and loosely so that the footage felt found rather than directed.

Camarena, working from his hometown of Guadalajara, cast the party from the city itself. Ten supporting cast members were cast through social media and word-of-mouth recommendations from the same circles. They bring the texture of a world they belong to, and the leads blend into the group rather than standing apart from it.

The film's one deliberate break from naturalism is the kiss. Lindquist revived a stereoscopic technique he first experimented with more than 15 years ago, using a multi-phone rig built by cinematographer Diego Gilly to give the moment a sculptural, three-dimensional quality- no longer footage from the party, but the kiss as Benny remembers it. Afterwards, alone, Benny turns the camera on himself to record the only version of the night that matters to him.

The kiss may have meant little to her, but it meant everything to him. The moment passes, but the feeling remains. A happiness that is so sad.

'Happiness Is So Sad' ft. Lykke Li was released on 31 July, premiering with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 the night before. The track became a fixture of Swedish House Mafia's Ushuaïa Ibiza residency across the summer, played to tens of thousands each week before the video arrived.

About Swedish House Mafia

Formed in 2008, Swedish House Mafia, Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso, quickly established themselves as one of the most influential acts in electronic music. They brought house music to arenas, bridging club culture and global stages through bold production, uncompromising live shows, and a clear artistic vision. The trio were the first electronic act to headline and sell out Madison Square Garden (2011) and the first to close Coachella's main stage (2012). Their singles 'Save the World' and 'Don't You Worry Child' earned GRAMMY nominations and multi-platinum certifications.

Their record-breaking One Last Tour was followed by a surprise headline set at Ultra Music Festival's 20th anniversary in 2018. Released in 2022, Paradise Again was the result of nearly two years in the studio. The album featured contributions from The Weeknd, Sting, A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla $ign, Seinabo Sey, and Fred again.. It debuted at #1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart and the UK Dance Albums Chart. Songs like 'Redlight,' 'Frankenstein,' and 'Don't Go Mad' pushed the group into new territory both sonically and structurally.

The group headlined Coachella alongside The Weeknd in 2022. The album's lead single, 'Moth To A Flame,' became a global hit, reaching gold or platinum status in nine countries and joining Spotify's Billion Club. The group also co-wrote and co-produced 'Sacrifice' and 'How Do I Make You Love Me?' on The Weeknd's Dawn FM, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200.

The Paradise Again World Tour followed, covering 29 cities in 11 countries across two continents, including a sold-out return to Madison Square Garden. During this period, the group also released the single 'Turn On The Lights again..' with Fred again.. and Future.

In 2023 and 2024, Swedish House Mafia returned to the stage with key performances at Tomorrowland, Brooklyn Mirage, and their first-ever Ibiza residency at Ushuaïa, alongside a series of new singles: 'Ray of Solar,' 'Lioness' featuring Niki & The Dove, and 'Finally' featuring Alicia Keys.

In 2025, the trio made history once again with a sold-out show at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium, becoming the first electronic act to headline the venue. A Halloween performance at Mexico City's Plaza de Toros, the world's largest bullring, followed, before the group rang in 2026 with a New Year's headline show at San Francisco's Pier 80.

2026 has already proven another landmark year for the group. In March, the trio staged a full takeover of the Mainstage at Ultra Music Festival Miami featuring a rotating cast of guests, crowned by a historic onstage reunion with Eric Prydz. Their new single 'Happiness Is So Sad,' featuring Lykke Li, was released on 30 July 2026, premiering worldwide with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, a union of two of Sweden's most iconic musical exports. Throughout the summer, the trio returned to Ushuaïa Ibiza, where they have taken over every Sunday through to 13 September, marking their fifth time headlining the venue. On 29 August, Swedish House Mafia made their return to Sweden for a headline stadium show at Ullevi, Gothenburg, a landmark homecoming and their largest show ever staged.

www.swedishhousemafia.com

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