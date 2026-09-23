Swae Lee to Announce Second Leg of SAME DIFFERENCE European Tour

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Diamond-certified Swae Lee announced the second leg of his SAME DIFFERENCE European headline tour, adding nine new dates across Europe this fall. Kicking off November 5 in Barcelona, Spain, the run will make stops in Amsterdam, Milan, Zurich, Paris, London, Antwerp, Warsaw and Berlin. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 25 at 10am local time and will be available here.

The newly announced dates follow the first leg of Swae's SAME DIFFERENCE European tour, which took him across 16 cities this summer with a mix of headline shows and festival appearances throughout Europe. The second leg will bring Swae back across the continent for a run of headline performances, including stops at Le Bataclan in Paris, O2 Forum Kentish Town in London and Melkweg in Amsterdam.

The tour comes in support of Swae Lee's debut solo studio album SAME DIFFERENCE, available now on all platforms. Featuring Post Malone, Jhené Aiko, French Montana, NAV, Rich The Kid and Slim Jxmmi, the project showcases the full range of Swae's artistry across melodic rap and genre-defying production.

The album included 'FLAMMABLE,' 'DON'T EVEN CALL' featuring Rich The Kid, 'MURAL' featuring Jhené Aiko and 'SUITCASE' featuring French Montana. Most recently, Swae reunited with French Montana for the official video for 'SUITCASE,' continuing a collaborative history that includes their Diamond-certified global hit 'Unforgettable.'

For more information visit swaeleeofficial.com.

SWAE LEE — SAME DIFFERENCE EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR — LEG II

Thursday, November 5 — Barcelona, Spain — Opium

Friday, November 6 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Melkweg

Saturday, November 7 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique

Monday, November 9 — Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457

Tuesday, November 10 — Paris, France — Le Bataclan

Thursday, November 12 — London, U.K. — O2 Forum Kentish Town

Saturday, November 14 — Antwerp, Belgium — Trix

Monday, November 16 — Warsaw, Poland — Progresja

Tuesday, November 17 — Berlin, Germany — Astra

SWAE LEE

Swae Lee has built an inimitable musical universe, and he's done it all before officially dropping his debut album. With over a decade of influence behind him, both as one half of Rae Sremmurd and through his work across the industry, Swae arrives with a solo debut that reflects an impact already firmly established. He helped carry French Montana's Diamond-certified 'Unforgettable,' and was an integral part of the writing team behind Beyoncé's 'Formation.' His biggest song to date, the Post Malone Grammy-nominated collaboration 'Sunflower,' became the first-ever track to be certified 2x Diamond by the RIAA, accruing over four billion streams on Spotify alone.

On SAME DIFFERENCE, Swae is looking to rack up even more accolades. Despite his desire to record his own music, now finally felt like the first chance Swae Lee had to give his full energy to the project. He knew it would take everything he had. 'I couldn't wait any longer, literally. I had to stop my whole life and just put it together,' he says. 'I needed to do my due diligence and now it's here.'

Though this marks the most monumental achievement of Swae Lee's career to date, he's far from settled. 'I feel like there are things I haven't done yet that I want to do,' he declares. That journey begins with SAME DIFFERENCE.

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