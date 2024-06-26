Suwannee Roots Revival Adds Molly Tuttle, Walter Parks, Paul McDonald, Jim Lauderdale, and more

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Suwannee Roots Revival, now in its eight year, takes place Thursday, October 10 - Sunday, October 13 at the renowned Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) in Live Oak, Florida, and continues to foster the longtime tradition of hosting some of the most prominent names in American roots music and beyond. Nestled in 800 acres of gorgeous Spanish moss-draped oak and cypress trees along the Suwannee River in northern Florida, Suwannee Roots Revival celebrates community based fun, growing friendships, laughing families, and joy you get from making memories with friends old and new.

The festival is thrilled to announce an incredible batch of additional artists to the lineup. Joining the bill are Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Walter Parks & The Unlawful Assembly, Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves, Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, The Grass Is Dead, Jon Stickley Trio, The Lee Boys, Verlon Thompson, Mosier Brothers Band, and more!

This is in addition to the already announced stellar acts that includes Old Crow Medicine Show, Yonder Mountain String Band, Donna the Buffalo (4 days), Peter Rowan Walls of Time Band with Don Grant Reggaebilly, Della Mae, Henhouse Prowlers, The Ain’t Sisters, among many more. See the full lineup on the list below.

Suwannee Roots Revival focuses on showcasing established and emerging roots musicians throughout the weekend. Get ready for some one-of-a -kind collaborations among the artists performing—you never know who will give a surprise sit-in on stage (or in the campgrounds for that matter). There is an open call to play in the many campground pickin’ party sites throughout the weekend including at Slopryland, hosted by Sloppy Joe and the Bill Monroe Shrine, hosted by Quartermoon.

This family-friendly camping festival includes four days of music and dance on multiple stages, along with yoga, music workshops, a Kids Tent, and more. There will be a wide range of hand-on workshops on the Music Farmers Stage, sponsored by the festival’s nonprofit arm, Live Oak Music and Arts Foundation (LOMAF). A raffle with a variety of prizes donated by festival merchants, artists, and sponsors will be held to benefit LOMAF, which supports music and arts programs in North Florida schools, including the Suwannee Spirit Kids Music Camp.

The Vending Village will feature a diverse range of arts and crafts, as well as culinary delights ranging from healthy to decadent. The park itself is a place where children of all ages can rediscover (or discover for the first time) why they fell in love with the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park's magical mixture of sights, sounds, and sensations that make for a weekend of paradise.

Festival Director Beth Judy says, “Randy and I founded Magnolia Music & Events, Inc in 1997 with our first festival at SOSMP. The Suwannee Roots Revival is a current version of the events that Randy and I began so long ago when music festivals were just starting to pop up again after Jerry’s passing. We went to lots of Grateful Dead shows. LOTS of shows! A dream was born during those Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter Grateful Dead tours. A dream of a community of music in Florida, our home. A place where we put on not just a skit but a whole show! From the very beginning we set an intention of a community of love and healing and music and positive impact on the lives of the people who were there. And we attracted those people who needed that in their lives, and many of them are still coming. SpringFest and MagFest had changed and evolved over the years and now we are gathering everyone together for the big Reunion and Revival of what commenced during those early years.”

It is with a heavy heart that we share with you that Randy Judy passed away from multiple health complications on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024. He was a passionate, talented, and kind man, lovingly known to many as Big Cosmo, to some as The Wizard from early Jaguar days, and as Hoodie to his friends from his teenage years.

Beth says, “To me, he was my adventure partner, my husband (then ex-husband but still family), my life partner, my business partner, my friend. We had a connection unlike any other I have ever known. Randy was a visionary and a talented actor and loved theater as well as music. His musical interests were vast and varied and he expanded my knowledge and ignited my passion such that music became the mission of our lives. The man who would become Big Cosmo was so very open to the creative forces! He could clearly visualize what was only a pipe dream. And once visualized, he could help me see it and together we became Music Farmers. We planted our seeds here at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. The festivals that we created together, along with our friends, were like our children. They were our family, our community, and our reason for being to a very large extent. His vision brought us together and created a setting where strangers became friends, and friends turned into family.”

Suwannee Roots Revival is honoring Randy Judy and hosting Big Cosmo's Sunshine Daydream Celebration of Life for family, friends, and festival goers on Thursday, October 10th at 3pm at The Amphitheater Stage. Big Cosmo’s Band will perform and includes Tom Nelly, Charlie Bell, Ed Richardson, Brian Drysdale, Jared Bell, and Paul Wells. Throughout the festival we will celebrate Randy with stories, songs and jams, memories and laughter! Only a few tears, if any, because Randy would want us to have fun! Big Cosmo’s Band will play other sets, including the festival kickoff set at 4pm, and many others might join them!

The Suwannee Roots Revival daily schedule and workshop details will be announced later this summer.

SOSMP offers guest comforts including a general store, full service restaurant, free showers, indoor bathrooms, and water stations. Upgraded camping, including RV hook ups and cabin rentals, as well as golf cart rentals are currently on sale. Reservations may be made by calling the Park office at (386) 364­-1683. SOSMP is located between Jacksonville, Florida & Tallahassee, Florida about 30 minutes south of the Georgia State line, about 45 minutes north of Gainesville and is host to a variety of events. Please visit the park's web site HERE for further information.

Tickets are on sale now. Suwannee Roots Revival offers a multi-day Weekend Ticket that includes festival admission for four days of music, as well as primitive camping on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Children 12 and under are free if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Early Bird Tier 3 Tickets are $175 (includes fees and taxes); Student / Military Early Bird Tier 3 are $160 (with a valid ID). Early Bird pricing ends July 17th. An additional event car pass is required to bring a car into the campground. Advance Car Pass: $15 or $20 at the Gate. For complete ticket information and to purchase tickets, visit HERE.

Suwannee Roots Revival 2024 Lineup:

Old Crow Medicine Show

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Yonder Mountain String Band

Donna the Buffalo (4 days)

Peter Rowan Walls of Time Band with Don Grant Reggaebilly

Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers

Della Mae

Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves

Henhouse Prowlers

The Grass Is Dead

Jon Stickley Trio

The Ain’t Sisters

Verlon Thompson

Mosier Brothers Band

Blair Crimmins & The Hookers

Walter Parks & The Unlawful Assembly

Sauce Boss

Grandpa’s Cough Medicine

The Lee Boys

Ralph Roddenbery

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

Snake Oil Medicine Show

Grateful Dawg

Big Cosmo’s Band

Sloppy Joe

The Fried Turkeys

Quartermoon

Magic Moon Traveling Circus

Comments