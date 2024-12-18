Susanna Hoffs & Elvis Costello Cover 'Connection' for Keith Richards' Birthday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For Keith Richards’ 81st birthday, Susanna Hoffs has collaborated with Elvis Costello for a version of “Connection,” one of her favorite songs by The Rolling Stones. “I did the Keith part,” says Hoffs. “We both wanted to do the Keith part, but I won! I had the great honor of singing with Elvis at a couple of his shows, and it was a lifelong dream to record a song together.”

“I love Keith—his smile, his swagger, his songwriting—the way he moves on stage, as if his guitar is a part of his body and together they meld with the music and the emotion of the song.”

The song is produced by Peter Asher; guitar - Albert Lee, bass; Davey Faragher; drums & percussion - Pete Thompson; acoustic guitar & organ; Jeff Alan Ross, mandolin - John Jorgenson; strings - Ann Marie Simpson, Abby Khalek, Drew Forde, Irina Chirkova; string arrangement - Steve Aho

Susanna’s latest albums are The Lost Record (recorded in 1999), The Deep End and Bright Lights. Her debut novel This Bird Has Flown (Little, Brown) has been described The New York Times as “the smart, ferocious rock-star redemption romance you didn’t know you needed.” The book has been acquired by Universal Pictures for a feature adaptation to be produced by Liza Chasin and Bruna Papandrea.

Susanna Hoffs Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Elvis Costello Photo Credit: Mark Seliger

Comments