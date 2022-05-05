Sunflower Bean Shares New Single 'In Flight'

New York trio Sunflower Bean-vocalist and bassist Julia Cumming (she/her), guitarist and vocalist Nick Kivlen (he/him), and drummer Olive Faber (she/they)-release their long-awaited new album, Headful of Sugar, tomorrow.

To celebrate the release, today the band share a new single entitled "In Flight". The track follows the previously released "Who Put You Up To This?," "Baby Don't Cry," "Roll The Dice" and "I Don't Have Control Sometimes."

Of the track and video Kivlen says, "This song is a romantic vision of meeting a lover, running away together, and entering a dangerous new world. It's less safe but also less suffocating. The video follows me through a series of twilight zone-style mishaps as I search to be seen or understood. Things only improve when I finally find like-minded people. Is it a dream? Is it the multiverse? It's for the viewer to decide."

Right now, ahead of the album release tomorrow, Sunflower Bean are having another "moment," as their song "Moment In The Sun" is going viral following its massive use in Netflix's Top 5 show Heartstopper.

Headful of Sugar will be released tomorrow via Mom + Pop / Lucky Number, and follows Sunflower Bean navigating the agony and ecstasy of contemporary American life. "Tomorrow is not promised, no tour is promised, no popularity is promised, no health or money is promised," bassist/vocalist Julia Cumming says.

"Why not make what you want to make on your own terms? Why not make a record that makes you want to dance? Why not make a record that makes you want to scream?" A psychedelic headrush designed to be played loud with the windows down, Headful of Sugar was produced and mixed by UMO's Jacob Portrait, co-engineered by Olive Faber and Portrait, and recorded between Electric Lady and Sunflower Bean Studios.

Sunflower Bean are known for their singular live performances, which has seen them perform at major festivals like Glastonbury, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Reading & Leeds, and tour with the likes of Beck, Cage the Elephant, Interpol, Courtney Barnett, The Pixies, The Kills, DIIV, Courtney Barnett, and Wolf Alice, and even open for Bernie Sanders during his primary campaign rallies. Now, the band is gearing up to get back on the road for a massive Spring tour in support of Headful of Sugar. See below to find a show near you and get your tickets HERE.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

5/05 - Washington, DC - Union Stage +

5/06 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes +

5/12 - New York, NY - Webster Hall • +

5/14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry +

5/19 - Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch #

5/20 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge #

5/21 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line #

5/22 - Madison, WI - High Noon #

5/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme #

5/25 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop #

5/26 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace #

6/01 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar $ %

6/02 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre $ %

6/04 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent $*

6/07 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios $%

6/08 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall $%

6/09 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile $%

6/11 - Denver,CO - Bluebird Theatre%

• Mannequin Pussy

$ Palehound

+ Hello Mary

# Jackie Hayes

% - Liily

* - Fake Fruit