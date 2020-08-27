Sundressed Shares New Single 'Size of My Heart'

New LP out September 18th.

Arizona's favorite indie punks Sundressed have released another new single from their highly anticipated album Home Remedy. "Size of My Heart" is premiering now, exclusively on Rock Sound. Home Remedy is set to be released on September 18th via the band's new home Rude Records and features previous singles "Home Remedy," "Oh Please," and "Your Frequency." Pre-orders for the album are available at sundressed.lnk.to/homeremedy.

"This song is about spreading yourself too thin," shares vocalist Trevor Hedges. "I've always had a habit of not being able to say no to people and this song is about my journey through that."

Living on such a chaotic planet, tossing and turning is inevitable. It's hard to sleep in the midst of uncertainty. That's why Sundressed was born. Lead vocalist and songwriter Trevor Hedges began his project in 2012, with the initial purpose of maintaining his sobriety. Now, 8 years later, Hedges has refocused the project's mission, writing songs that tackle mental health issues for others to take solace in. His confessional lyrics and punk-infused melodies inspire hope in listeners to continue moving forward.

With the addition of AJ Peacox (guitar), Vic Chan (drums), Matthew Graham, and Justin Portillo, Sundressed has never sounded better. With Home Remedy, produced by Mike Pepe, the band is determined to make a positive impact, one lyric at a time.

Listen to "Size of My Heart" here:

