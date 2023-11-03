Sun Room Make The 1950s Faster And Louder With 'Cut My Hair'

Ringleaders and havoc seekers of SoCal’s surf-rock scene, Sun Room, release the second single from their upcoming EP, “Cut My Hair.”

Quickly waltzing into overdrive, the cult-followed band’s latest offering is a rebellious, modern spin on the endless summer vibes of the 50s, all while knowing all good things come to an end. Upbeat while overwhelmingly aloof, the band can’t be phased when they’re taking things day by day.

Sun Room also announced that their At Least I Tried EP will arrive in full form on November 30. Today’s single and much of the EP were produced by one of the band’s biggest idols and influences from growing up in California, Zac Carper of FIDLAR – Presave At Least I Tried

The band’s front man Luke Asgian said, “’Cut My Hair’ is a song we’ve been jamming in the garage and at shows forever but it never felt done ‘til we recorded it this past time. We’ve played it at so many gigs and we were always changing it, but we finally landed on a version we were stoked on.”

He continues, “We took one of the classic chord progressions you’d hear in all the 1950s hits and then just played it faster and louder. Whenever we’re home in San Diego for the Summer, my hair always gets super bleached from being at the beach, and then whenever I get my first haircut after Summer, I look like a totally different person cause my hair gets way darker. The song is kinda about a summer fling that ends when Fall rolls around, the same time I usually cut my hair.

Last month, Sun Room released the title track of their upcoming EP “At Least I Tried,” along with an official video. In the Jack Revell directed cut, the band is seen trying their best to make it through a whirlwind week, featuring footage from a house show they played in San Diego for the 4th of July.

The single was premiered by Paste Magazine, who said, “It’s vibrant, rowdy and a hell lot of fun” and praised by Iggy Pop on BBC 6. On November 30, Sun Room will release their At Least I Tried EP in its entirety, with an official video for “Cut My Hair” leading up.

Kicking back up for its second leg, Sun Room is out on a headline tour through the end of the month. The remaining dates will see the band joined by Sarah & the Sundays and Surf Trash. Leaving a trail of chaos as they move coast to coast, Sun Room’s tour will end in their home state of California, for a series of shows that are sure to be some of the rowdiest on the run. The band will ring in the new year with a series of Australian festival performances and their first ever headline tour of the country.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

2023

November 3 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn #

November 4 - Dallas, TX - The Echo #

November 7 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre #

November 8 - Denver, CO - Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom #

November 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Grand $

November 11 - Boise, ID - The Olympic $

November 13 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre $

November 14 - Seattle, WA - Neumos $

November 15 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom $

November 17 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall $

November 18 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst $

November 19 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater $

November 22 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues $

November 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren $

November 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre $

November 30 – Flagstaff, AZ – Prochnow Auditorium

December 26 – Perth, AUS – Out & About Festival

December 28 – Sunshine Coast, AUS – Sol Bar

December 29 – Byron Bay, AUS – The Northern

December 30 – Gold Coast, AUS – Best Night Ever Festival

2024

January 1 – Brisbane, AUS – Spaced Out Festival

January 2 – Coffs Harbour, AUS – Coffs Hotel

January 4 – Port Macquarie, AUS – Finnians Hotel

January 5 – Newcastle, AUS – King Street Bandroom

January 6 – Avalon Beach, AUS – Avalon RSL

January 7 – Wollongong, AUS – La La La’s

January 9 – Sydney, AUS – The Lansdowne

January 11 – San Remo, AUS – Westernport Hotel

January 12 – Melbourne, AUS – Stay Gold

January 13 – Mornington, AUS – Coastal Jam Festival

January 14 – Geelong, AUS – Barwon Club

January 19 – Adelaide, AUS – Jive

# Sarah & the Sundays

$ Surf Trash

All tour information here

photo by Lewis Evans