Summer Salt Announces New Reimagined Album 'The Juniper Songbook'

Fresh off the success of 2021's Sequoia Moon, indie pop duo Summer Salt is excited to announce their new album The Juniper Songbook. Set to be released on March 11 via Cherry Lime Records, The Juniper Songbook sees the band reimagining songs from their past including lead single 'Driving To Hawaii (Juniper Version).' Fans can check out the brand new music video below. Pre-save The Juniper Songbook now here.

"I think we've grown as musicians and we really wanted to take the opportunity to challenge ourselves and see our songs in a different light or just with recording outside of our comfort zone and bedrooms," shares vocalist/guitarist Matthew Terry. "When we write songs we don't write as a band. We write in the intimacy of our own rooms with a guitar and voice. This is the origin of every one of our songs."

About 'Driving To Hawaii (Juniper Version)' he adds: "This song is a love song and metaphor about not needing fame, glory, or the beauty of a remote location like Hawaii to experience happiness or love. It's about the journey of getting to your destination, whatever it is, with your person, family or whomever!

'Driving to Hawaii' is such a tender song with a nice message and so I think we wanted to give it the opportunity to be shown that way. Since we've played this song so many times there are melodic changes and dynamics that we've added that we thought would be nice to show outside of the live performances. We hope people enjoy our new rendition!"

Summer Salt will be hitting the road this spring on The Soft Serve Tour with Renata Zeiguer and Kate Stephenson.The Soft Serve Tour will follow the same theme as the forthcoming album, providing fans with a stripped-down, intimate set of acoustic-style songs. Kicking off on March 5th, the six week run includes stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. Tickets are on-sale now here.

Trop-pop duo Summer Salt - singer/guitarist Matthew Terry and drummer Eugene Chung - spent many years building towards their latest album, Sequoia Moon (2021), ever since jettisoning their Dallas, Texas, hometown for the arts-and-culture oasis of Austin. The band quickly rose through the ranks of the local Austin scene with their 2014 debut Driving To Hawaii, teeming with both the escapism and recklessness of youth and the composure and charm of '60s-era pop, doo wop and bossa nova.

2018's Happy Camper, 2019's Honeyweed and 2020's Avenue G further cemented the band's place as one of the indie genre's brightest stars. Summer Salt soared past 1 million monthly Spotify listeners and toured the world, all as Live Nation's Ones To Watch and American Songwriter hailed them for their breezy, synesthetic soundscapes.

But while Sequoia Moon saw Summer Salt pushing towards that bright future, they are ready to reimagine their past with forthcoming album THE JUNIPER SONGBOOK. Out March 11 through Cherry Lime Records via The Orchard, THE JUNIPER SONGBOOK will see the band revisit nine songs from across their discography in addition to one brand new track and one special cover.

Though not fully acoustic, THE JUNIPER SONGBOOK provides an intimate glimpse at each song's inner workings. Terry shares: "We did our best to create some diversity amongst our songs and reimagine them through years of getting to know them better."

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Mar 5 - Venkman's - Atlanta, GA

Mar 6 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA

Mar 8 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

Mar 9 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA

Mar 10 - Brooklyn Made - New York, NY

Mar 11 - Crystal Ballroom @ Somerville Theatre - Somerville, MA

Mar 12 - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center - Harrisburg, PA

Mar 13 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON

Mar 15 - The Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

Mar 16 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH

Mar 17 - The Shelter - Detroit, MI

Mar 18 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

Mar 19 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

Mar 22 - Meow Wolf - Denver, CO

Mar 23 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

Mar 25 - Alma Mater - Tacoma, WA

Mar 26 - Chop Suey - Seattle, WA

Mar 27 - Sessions Music Hall - Eugene, OR

Mar 29 - Felton Music Hall - Felton, CA

Mar 30 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

Apr 1 - Ventura Music Hall - Ventura, CA

Apr 2 - House of Blues Anaheim - Anaheim, CA

Apr 3 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Apr 4 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

Apr 6 - Club Congress - Tucson, AZ

Apr 8 - Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX

Apr 9 - Studio at Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

Apr 10 - Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX