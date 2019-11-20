Sum 41's Single 'Never There' Debuts in Top 40 on Active Rock Chart

Sum 41 are celebrating another Top 40 Active Rock Chart add with recent single "Never There." The emotionally charged ballad was released earlier this Fall to incredible reception from fans and press alike. Dedicated to single parents everywhere, the song is a personal letter from lead singer Deryck Whibley. "Never There" is one of the band's heaviest songs to date, but in an entirely different way.

"I never wanted to write this song, it just kind of poured out of me", said Whibley. "I tried to fight it at first but there was no stopping it. I could tell I was writing about my dad, who I've never met and throughout my life it has always been a subject that I don't really think about or care about. It has never really bothered me and when I started thinking about why it never bothered me, I realized it was because my mum was so great and I have such a loving relationship with her. She was so strong as a single mother for my whole life that I never needed to think about my dad."

"Never There"is taken from the band's most recent release Order In Decline, which dropped in July via Hopeless Records. The album secured the#2 spots on both the Current Rock and Hard Music Album, #3 on both the Alternative and Record Label Independent and #8 on the Top Current Albums charts here in the US. Order In Decline is available to stream and purchase today via Hopeless Records at http://smarturl.it/OrderInDecline.

The band kicked off the Order In Decline World Tour last month with The Amity Affliction and The Plot In You while making appearances at festivals like Menace in Minneapolis, Aftershock Festival, Louder Than Life Festival and The 27th Annual Halloween Howler. Sum 41 is currently on the road in their home country of Canada with The Offspring and Dinosaur Pile-Up and will be coming back to the States next month to round out a very busy 2019 touring season.

A full list of upcoming tour dates is below with all tickets and more information available at http://www.sum41.com/.

Sum 41 with The Offspring and Dinosaur Pile-Up

November 21 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

November 22 - Moose Jaw, SK - Mosaic Place

November 23 - Estevan, SK - Affinity place

November 25 - Medicine Hat, AB - Canalta Centre

November 26 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

November 27 - Cranbrook, BC - Western Financial Place

November 29 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

November 30 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

December 02 - Kamloops, BC - Sandman Centre

Upcoming Sum 41 US Tour Dates

December 13 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

December 14 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

December 15 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre AC

December 17 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

December 18 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues

December 20 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde

December 21 - Grand Rapids, MI - Monroe Live

December 22 - St. Louis, MO - Del Mar





