Suki Waterhouse Confirms North American Headline Tour Ahead of 'Milk Teeth' EP

Multitalented British vocalist and songwriter Suki Waterhouse confirms the Coolest Place in the World Tour today, a run of North American headline dates with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more-see full routing below. General onsale begins at 10am local time on October 21.

Additionally, Waterhouse will share a new EP, Milk Teeth, on November 4 via Sub Pop Records-pre-order/pre-save it here. The EP features five songs from Waterhouse's early career plus one previously unreleased track "Neon Signs" and will be available on vinyl.

She also recently shared two new versions of her viral song, "Good Looking"-listen to the strippped version here and the remix by Canadian producer BLOND:ISH here. The original version of the track, which went viral on TikTok and peaked at #1 on Spotify's Viral USA Chart, continues to accumulate more than 700 thousand streams daily across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

The new dates follow confirmation of nearly sold out headline dates in the U.K. and Europe-get tickets here-and a recently wrapped North American tour with Father John Misty, which included stops at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery, New York's Radio City Music Hall and more

Furthermore, Waterhouse recently shared the video for her new song "Nostalgia," directed by Émilie Richard-Froozan and filmed in Ireland-watch here. "Nostalgia," which NYLON says "washes over you like a sepia-toned cloud and reverie," is Suki's first new music since her debut album, I Can't Let Go, was released to critical acclaim in May via Sub Pop Records-get it here. The album was executive produced by Grammy-nominated Brad Cook (The War On Drugs, Bon Iver) and features previously released singles "Moves," "My Mind" and "Melrose Meltdown."

Growing up in London, multi-talented actress, model and musician Suki Waterhouse gravitated toward music at an early age, finding inspiration in the likes of Alanis Morisette, Missy Elliott, Oasis and more. She initially teased her pivot to music with a series of singles, generating nearly 20 million total streams independently, with critical acclaim from NYLON, DUJOUR, Lemonade Magazine and more.

Suki Waterhouse Tour Dates

November 22 - London, UK - Heaven

November 23 - Paris, FR - Les Etoiles Theatre

November 25 - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin

November 26 - Hamburg, DE - Kent Club

November 27 - Berlin, DE - Lido

January 10 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

January 11 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

January 13 - Tacoma, WA - ALMA

January 14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

January 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

January 18 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

January 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

January 21 - Chicago, IL - Metro

January 22 - Detroit, MI - El Club

January 24 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

January 25 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

January 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

January 28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

January 29 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

January 31 - Washington, D.C. - The Black Cat

February 1 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

February 3 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

February 4 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

February 6 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

February 7 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

February 9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

February 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre