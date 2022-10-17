Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Suki Waterhouse Confirms North American Headline Tour Ahead of 'Milk Teeth' EP

General onsale begins at 10am local time on October 21.

Oct. 17, 2022  

Multitalented British vocalist and songwriter Suki Waterhouse confirms the Coolest Place in the World Tour today, a run of North American headline dates with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more-see full routing below. General onsale begins at 10am local time on October 21.

Additionally, Waterhouse will share a new EP, Milk Teeth, on November 4 via Sub Pop Records-pre-order/pre-save it here. The EP features five songs from Waterhouse's early career plus one previously unreleased track "Neon Signs" and will be available on vinyl.

She also recently shared two new versions of her viral song, "Good Looking"-listen to the strippped version here and the remix by Canadian producer BLOND:ISH here. The original version of the track, which went viral on TikTok and peaked at #1 on Spotify's Viral USA Chart, continues to accumulate more than 700 thousand streams daily across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

The new dates follow confirmation of nearly sold out headline dates in the U.K. and Europe-get tickets here-and a recently wrapped North American tour with Father John Misty, which included stops at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery, New York's Radio City Music Hall and more

Furthermore, Waterhouse recently shared the video for her new song "Nostalgia," directed by Émilie Richard-Froozan and filmed in Ireland-watch here. "Nostalgia," which NYLON says "washes over you like a sepia-toned cloud and reverie," is Suki's first new music since her debut album, I Can't Let Go, was released to critical acclaim in May via Sub Pop Records-get it here. The album was executive produced by Grammy-nominated Brad Cook (The War On Drugs, Bon Iver) and features previously released singles "Moves," "My Mind" and "Melrose Meltdown."

Growing up in London, multi-talented actress, model and musician Suki Waterhouse gravitated toward music at an early age, finding inspiration in the likes of Alanis Morisette, Missy Elliott, Oasis and more. She initially teased her pivot to music with a series of singles, generating nearly 20 million total streams independently, with critical acclaim from NYLON, DUJOUR, Lemonade Magazine and more.

Suki Waterhouse Tour Dates

November 22 - London, UK - Heaven
November 23 - Paris, FR - Les Etoiles Theatre
November 25 - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin
November 26 - Hamburg, DE - Kent Club
November 27 - Berlin, DE - Lido
January 10 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
January 11 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall
January 13 - Tacoma, WA - ALMA
January 14 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
January 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
January 18 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
January 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
January 21 - Chicago, IL - Metro
January 22 - Detroit, MI - El Club
January 24 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
January 25 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
January 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
January 28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
January 29 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
January 31 - Washington, D.C. - The Black Cat
February 1 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
February 3 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
February 4 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
February 6 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
February 7 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub
February 9 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom
February 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre




