Sugarhill Ddot Expands Celebrated Debut With '2 Sides of the Story' Deluxe

Teen Harlem rap sensation Sugarhill Ddot returns with the deluxe edition of his celebrated debut album, 2 Sides of the Story, out now via Priority Records. The expansion adds seven tracks, including a new STAR BANDZ collab, “Energy,” and the “Like This (Remix),” which features Bay Swag and wolfacejoeyy.

The “Like This (Remix)” continues the theme of the original, where Sugarhill Ddot kicks off a fling that seems to be developing into romance. The jittery beat samples Ginuwine’s 2001 hit love song “Differences,” and the song’s new guests lean into the theme, exploring the line between fleeting fun and something more serious. Sugarhill Ddot captures the blurred lines on the hook: “Like, why are you treatin' me like this? / Like, why you gettin' me like this? / I'm just tryna think, baby, you priceless / I'm startin' to think that you like this.” The new video is pure celebration, with the New York rappers playing pool and partying.

Other 2 Sides of the Story Deluxe highlights include the new opener “The Meaning of 2sidesofthestory,” the darkly reflective “Savages,” and “Energy” — an upbeat sequel of sorts to Sugarhill Ddot and STAR BANDZ’s hugely viral hit “My Baby,” which also appears on the album.

Despite his age, Sugarhill Ddot has been carving out his own lane for a few years, collecting co-signs from the likes of Drake, Ice Spice, and Lil Durk following a powerful run of self-released songs that culminated in his signing to Priority Records. He dropped a slew of singles across 2023, earning a rep for songs that swirled up the urgency of drill with the wild, youthful innovation that sparked rap’s original rise. Sugarhill Ddot made good on that promise, showing an artist who can easily switch modes — hard-edged to melodic — and smartly curate talent with cameos from Skilla Baby, Hunxho, Luh Tyler, BBG Steppaa, and even the late PnB Rock, not to mention production from Fridayy, Hitmaka, Quay Global, MCVertt, and others.

About Sugarhill Ddot

Harlem’s Sugarhill Ddot cut like a scythe through the crowded world of New York hip-hop. The teenaged sensation is on the trajectory to global stardom. His breakout hits which he recorded and released at 13 made the drill music of the present feel connected to the wild creativity of hip-hop’s first golden age. Having established himself as an unstoppable force, Ddot is now taking a moment to fill in the unseen parts of his persona. His debut album, 2 Sides Of The Story, shows not only the young star’s range but reminds listeners that the only way to understand an artist is to look at him in full.

When he was 14, he signed to the esteemed invigorated hip-hop record label Priority Records and within a span of a year he modeled for Drake’s NOCTA line, opened for Lil Durk at an arena show, and received critical acclaim from XXL, COMPLEX, Billboard, V Magazine and more. He later modeled clothes for ksubi, made a standout Rolling Loud debut, and has since done givebacks for the kids in his old neighborhood. He went from being a normal kid to a teenaged star on the rise. While Ddot’s music is entrancingly, undeniably New York to its core, he’s been celebrated by artists from across the country, scoring early co-signs from Ice Spice, Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Meek Mill and more. 2 Sides Of The Story is an artist committed to expressing himself through music, and making sure that he helps to evolve hip-hop in the process. With his propulsive debut album, he’s well on his way with over 125 million streams to his name.

Photo credit: Andre “DreVinci” Jones

