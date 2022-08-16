Suburban Eyes (Members Of Mineral, Christie Front Drive, Boys Life) Release New Single 'SoCal (Psycho)'

Suburban Eyes - a collaborative project between old friends and fellow travelers Eric Richter (Christie Front Drive, Antarctica), Jeremy Gomez (Mineral, The Gloria Record) and John Anderson (Boys Life) - are excited to present its brand new single, "SoCal (Psycho)."

"SoCal (Psycho)" follows the release of the band's debut offering, "Uncomplicated Lives," and is a surf song about being hit by a wave and losing all sense of direction in the confusion - a great metaphor for any big event in life, good or bad.

After many years of crossing paths in the mid-late 1990's and early 2000's, ultimately drifting off in different directions as their respective bands dissolved, Richter, Gomez and Anderson reconnected in 2020 and soon realized that they shared a desire to create again.

While exploring different musical territory, drawing from influences gathered over many years of profound music appreciation, Suburban Eyes embraces the same DIY sensibilities of their former bands and shared experiences. It is with this kindred spirit that they approach the process of creating new and meaningful music together. Richter had the following to share about "SoCal (Psycho)":

"When we started this project, I found out that the interface I was using to record demos was obsolete and I needed to update my equipment. Jeremy suggested using Logic because I was really only familiar with GarageBand. The first time I sat down to test my new interface with Logic, I found a drum pattern called So-Cal. The first thought that came to mind was surfing, so I started strumming a jangly 'surf' progression over the beat. I had the entire song written in two-to-three takes and the lyrics came instantly. John added a keyboard hook that he had heard in his head while listening to the demo and the song came into focus."

Stay tuned for more music from Suburban Eyes throughout 2022 and beyond. Listen to the new single here: