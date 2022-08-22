Su Lee Releases New Singles 'Super Happy' & 'Jump'

South Korean singer/songwriter Su Lee shares two new singles: "Super Happy" and "Jump". Su Lee teams up with Colombian artist Ariza on both tracks, creating uplifting and airy indie-pop songs with the ability to ease the most restless parts of the mind.

Pushing outside of her physical and mental comfort zone, the cohesive dual release marks Su's first time creating outside of her 10x10 box room, collaborating with another artist, and producing trilingual tracks. The lyrics, which shift between English, Korean, and Spanish, serve as an optimistic reminder to live in the present.

"Super Happy" launches into the chorus, a duet of the two distinct voices over a muted acoustic guitar, "Yeah I'm feeling super happy now / Though I don't know how long it will last / But for now / Just let me taste all of that sweet life." The first verse, sung in Korean, reflects Su's previous periods of uneasiness, an allusion to the time spent in her box room, while embodying the feeling of fleeting bliss: "I've never had peaceful days / But recently I got lots to be thankful for. / I want this to last forever. / But I won't think about the future and try to enjoy who I am now."

Sonically different but thematically similar, "Jump" builds on Su's determination to relish in the present moment. The track begins with a futuristic synth over which Su's ethereal voice sings in Korean. Portraying the familiar struggle of feeling lost yet unafraid, Su's opening chorus translates to, "I jump, jump into the fog / I can't see what's around / Have fun, those who have fun are the ones who win / Keep that in mind."

The first verse features Ariza, who's smooth, euphonious voice croons in Spanish, before launching into the chorus. Reiterating the feeling of carefree abandon, the chorus demonstrates the track's third language, English: "I jump / Jump into the madness / Not scared of the consequences."

The release of "Super Happy" and "Jump" comes off the heels of tour dates with CHAI and Mystery Skulls, and follows the release of Su's self-produced EP "Box Room Dreams." The seven-track EP tackles issues such as anxiety, depression, and self-doubt through the lens of her experience during quarantine in her 10x10 bedroom - a room where she eat, sleeps, and creates. Her collaboration with Ariza and the addition of the Spanish language to her music shows a true expansion of her sonic abilities and a breaking of the boundaries of her box room.

Listen to the new singles here: