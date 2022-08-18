Stu Brooks Shares New Single 'Sound The Alarm' Featuring Patrick Stump

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated bassist, producer, songwriter and celebrated studio musician Stu Brooks signs his first solo deal with Dine Alone Records and announces The 40HZ EP due December 8.

The upcoming, five-track EP was written and produced by Stu himself and features a stacked lineup of guest appearances, including Patrick Stump, Angelo Moore, Jason Aalon Butler, and Paul Leary.

Today, Dub Trio co-founder and sought-after road musician, Brooks is thrilled to share the lead single, "Sound The Alarm," featuring Patrick Stump. What began as an instrumental track, "Sound The Alarm" evolved into a song inspired by a combination of sounds, ranging from 70's dub reggae icons Augustus Pablo and King Tubby to the early 80s post-punk of The Pretenders and The Clash.

Brooks had this to say about the song: "I took these two genres and tried to tie them together into a song. Between the chorus groove and verse groove, there are abrupt stylistic transitions that I think have the effect of pulling the rug from under you."

Patrick Stump, on working with Brooks, stated: "Stu's a good friend and a stellar musician. I was ecstatic to be asked to work with him on what became a song venting our anger and horror at the state of the world."

Brooks continues to speak on "Sound The Alarm": "I applied this famous bass sound of the MT-40 to the bridge juxtaposed with intense feedback from guitars. What I love is the clash of unlikely genres. Genres are representations of culture, and I love the concept of bringing cultures together through music. Patrick also laid down some guitars and wrote and played the horn parts. He played tenor, alto, trumpet, and trombone. He's an inspiring guy."

Speaking about the forthcoming The 40HZ EP, Brooks said: "I find commonality in all types of music, and, I'm always trying to string different genres together. I believe there's a way to thread dub, reggae, punk, hip-hop, trap, industrial, experimental jazz, and rock altogether. I'm drawing on all of these influences.

I always hope my music will be a cathartic experience. Maybe you're able to release an emotion and, when you're done listening, you've changed a little bit."

Dine Alone Records' label owner Joel Carriere had this to say about the signing: "We are so excited to have Stu Brooks join the Dine Alone Records family. When I heard that he was working on a solo project, I knew it was something we needed to get behind and support.

Signing Stu to the label was the next natural step since our label imprint, New Damage Records had released the last Dub Trio record. As a Toronto native, we felt that it was important to have a Canadian label support him, and we knew it had to be Dine Alone.

Stu is an incredible talent, and this new EP is just scratching the surface in terms of what he can do as a songwriter, bassist and producer. His credentials are extensive including working with Lady Gaga, Danny Elfman, Lauryn Hill, 50 Cent, and Mary J.Blige.

Now, the fact that he has created these incredible songs, with artists like Patrick Stump, Angelo Moore, and Paul Leary just shows how talented he is, and how he challenges the notion of genre and melds different genres together to create memorable music that gets stuck in your head. He is a creative genius, and we are so happy to finally share this project with the world."

Stu, speaking on the signing, writes: "I'm thrilled to be a part of the Dine Alone family and so excited to release my first solo album with them. They are easily one of the coolest labels in the world and also fellow Canadians headquartered in my hometown."

Bass reverberates through the body. The reaction to those root notes and grooves actually manifests physically. Two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated bassist, producer, songwriter, and Dub Trio Co-Founder Stu Brooks beckons this response every time he picks up a bass.

Sharing the stage or the studio with everyone from Academy® Award winner Lady Gaga, Danny Elfman, Lauryn Hill, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige to Mike Patton, Pretty Lights, Mark Guiliana, Slick Rick, and even a posthumous recording for Tupac Shakur, his playing reverberates on an emotional and spiritual level.

Stu's list of collaborations features an impressive roster of hip-hop, rock, and pop's biggest stars, including Mobb Deep, Redman, Mike Patton's Peeping Tom, Lady Gaga, and Tupac Shakur on Pac's Life. In 2014, he received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Dance/Electronic Album" for his contribution to Pretty Lights' A Color Map of the Sun.

Along the way, he lent his talents to the Saturday Night Live Band, notably appearing during a much talked-about Kanye West and Kid Cudi set In 2018. Between Peeping Tom, Matisyahu, Dr. John, and Dub Trio, he performed in dozens of countries, including every U.S. state, Canadian province, and European country, and graced the stages of late-night shows, ranging from Conan to the iconic Jay Leno and David Letterman.

He continues to expand his scope this year. He is producing and co-writing for the likes of Perry Farrell and Fever333 and has played a pivotal role in Danny Elfman's Big Mess release and live band. The bass performance for Danny grew into executive production on more than 20 remixes.

In that process, he also produced several songs featuring guest vocalists including Trent Reznor and Iggy Pop. Whether on bass, producing, or musical directing, Stu will ultimately move you. Listen to the "This is Stu Brooks" playlist on Spotify to hear all the projects he's been involved with.

Watch the new visual here: