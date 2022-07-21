Stryper Releases New Single 'See No Evil, Hear No Evil'

Legendary, heavy metal band Stryper released their latest single "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" today July 21st off their upcoming album set for release later this year. This single release follows the successful release of first single "Rise To The Call," on June 24th which has been receiving praise from press and fans alike in the buildup to the groups forthcoming album.

This new album release, produced by front man Michael Sweet, firmly continues the trend established over the band's last few albums, the new music sees the band growing heavier while also maintaining their trademark melodies, virtuoso guitar playing, and air tight rhythms.

When asked about their latest single "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" Stryper frontman Michael Sweet said, "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" was, believe it or not, inspired by the health issues that Oz and I have been faced with. Despite our limitations, we were able to deliver an album that is powerful and relevant and "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" is the perfect track to showcase that. We could not be more excited about this album! The best is yet to come."

When it comes to groundbreaking bands in the metal genre, Stryper is renowned for their distinctive brand of "heavenly metal," extraordinary crossover success, and venerable endurance. The group ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits like "Calling on You," "Honestly," and "Always There for You" and has maintained a global fan base since. Stryper's career album sales exceed 10 million worldwide, including 1986's multi-platinum release To Hell with the Devil.

The band also made history when it notched two songs simultaneously on MTV's Top 10 with videos "Free" and "Honestly." While Stryper is known for their Christian faith, their decades plus career in heavy metal has made them much more than just a 'Christian metal' band. Sure, that is part of who they are, but at the end of the day, they are simply a long-running and well respected heavy metal band with a late-career rebirth that has proved their enduring talent and musical skills are well intact.

Today, some 37+ years after emerging from the southern California nightclub scene, Stryper continues to record, tour and perform for loyal fans around the globe. With three original members including brothers Michael Sweet (lead vocals, guitar) and Robert Sweet (drums), Oz Fox (guitar) and newest bandmate, seasoned bassist Perry Richardson (formerly of Firehouse), the group finds itself creating their finest, most powerful music yet. Stay tuned to Stryper's socials below for updates on the release of more singles in the build up to their forthcoming album as well as upcoming tour dates from the legendary metal group.

Listen to the new single here:

Stryper Tour Dates

JULY 22, 2022 - "ROCK THE BLOCK" @ THE MURPHY THEATRE - WILMINGTON, OH

JULY 23, 2022 - JERGEL'S RHYTHM GRILLE - - WARRENDALE, PA

JULY 24, 2022 - THE "L" - - - - HORSEHEADS, NY

AUGUST 20, 2022 - MONSTERS ON THE MOUNTAIN - GATLINBURG, TN

SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 - THE TOKEN LOUNGE - - WESTLAND, MI

SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 - THE VAULT - - - SAGINAW, MI

SEPTEMBER 10, 2022 - THE KING OF CLUBS - - COLUMBUS, OH

SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 - BOGART'S - - - CINCINNATI, OH

SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 - EAGLES THEATRE - - WABASH, IN

SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 - THE MUSIC FACTORY - - BATTLE CREEK, MI

SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 - CRYSTAL GRAND MUSIC THEATRE - WISCONSIN DELLS, WI

SEPTEMBER 17, 2022 - VIXEN THEATER - - - MCHENRY, IL

SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 - TEMPLELIVE - - - WICHITA, KS

SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 - THE HAUTE SPOT - - CEDAR PARK, TX

SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 - TREES - - - - DALLAS, TX

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 - RISE ROOFTOP - - - HOUSTON, TX

OCTOBER 1, 2022 - "ROCK 'N BOOTS MUSIC FESTIVAL" - PARK MERCEDES, TX

OCTOBER 8, 2022 - PEPPERS CLUB - - - SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA

OCTOBER 10, 2022 - TEATRO JORGE ELIECER GAITAN - BOGOTA, COLUMBIA

OCT 29 -NOV 3, 2022 - THE KISS KRUISE XI LOS ANGELES TO CABO SAN LUCAS & ENSENADA, MEXICO

NOVEMBER 4, 2022 - WHISKY A GO GO - - HOLLYWOOD, CA

JANUARY 17 - 21, 2023 - ROKISLAND FEST 2023 - KEY WEST, FL

APRIL 29 - MAY 4, 2023 - MONSTERS OF ROCK CRUISE - PORT CANAVERAL/PUERTO PLATA/LABADEE