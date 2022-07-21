Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stryper Releases New Single 'See No Evil, Hear No Evil'

Stryper Releases New Single 'See No Evil, Hear No Evil'

Stryper's new album is set for release later this year.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022  

Legendary, heavy metal band Stryper released their latest single "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" today July 21st off their upcoming album set for release later this year. This single release follows the successful release of first single "Rise To The Call," on June 24th which has been receiving praise from press and fans alike in the buildup to the groups forthcoming album.

This new album release, produced by front man Michael Sweet, firmly continues the trend established over the band's last few albums, the new music sees the band growing heavier while also maintaining their trademark melodies, virtuoso guitar playing, and air tight rhythms.

When asked about their latest single "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" Stryper frontman Michael Sweet said, "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" was, believe it or not, inspired by the health issues that Oz and I have been faced with. Despite our limitations, we were able to deliver an album that is powerful and relevant and "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" is the perfect track to showcase that. We could not be more excited about this album! The best is yet to come."

When it comes to groundbreaking bands in the metal genre, Stryper is renowned for their distinctive brand of "heavenly metal," extraordinary crossover success, and venerable endurance. The group ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits like "Calling on You," "Honestly," and "Always There for You" and has maintained a global fan base since. Stryper's career album sales exceed 10 million worldwide, including 1986's multi-platinum release To Hell with the Devil.

The band also made history when it notched two songs simultaneously on MTV's Top 10 with videos "Free" and "Honestly." While Stryper is known for their Christian faith, their decades plus career in heavy metal has made them much more than just a 'Christian metal' band. Sure, that is part of who they are, but at the end of the day, they are simply a long-running and well respected heavy metal band with a late-career rebirth that has proved their enduring talent and musical skills are well intact.

Today, some 37+ years after emerging from the southern California nightclub scene, Stryper continues to record, tour and perform for loyal fans around the globe. With three original members including brothers Michael Sweet (lead vocals, guitar) and Robert Sweet (drums), Oz Fox (guitar) and newest bandmate, seasoned bassist Perry Richardson (formerly of Firehouse), the group finds itself creating their finest, most powerful music yet. Stay tuned to Stryper's socials below for updates on the release of more singles in the build up to their forthcoming album as well as upcoming tour dates from the legendary metal group.

Listen to the new single here:

Stryper Tour Dates

JULY 22, 2022 - "ROCK THE BLOCK" @ THE MURPHY THEATRE - WILMINGTON, OH
JULY 23, 2022 - JERGEL'S RHYTHM GRILLE - - WARRENDALE, PA
JULY 24, 2022 - THE "L" - - - - HORSEHEADS, NY
AUGUST 20, 2022 - MONSTERS ON THE MOUNTAIN - GATLINBURG, TN
SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 - THE TOKEN LOUNGE - - WESTLAND, MI
SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 - THE VAULT - - - SAGINAW, MI
SEPTEMBER 10, 2022 - THE KING OF CLUBS - - COLUMBUS, OH
SEPTEMBER 12, 2022 - BOGART'S - - - CINCINNATI, OH
SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 - EAGLES THEATRE - - WABASH, IN
SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 - THE MUSIC FACTORY - - BATTLE CREEK, MI
SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 - CRYSTAL GRAND MUSIC THEATRE - WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
SEPTEMBER 17, 2022 - VIXEN THEATER - - - MCHENRY, IL
SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 - TEMPLELIVE - - - WICHITA, KS
SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 - THE HAUTE SPOT - - CEDAR PARK, TX
SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 - TREES - - - - DALLAS, TX
SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 - RISE ROOFTOP - - - HOUSTON, TX
OCTOBER 1, 2022 - "ROCK 'N BOOTS MUSIC FESTIVAL" - PARK MERCEDES, TX
OCTOBER 8, 2022 - PEPPERS CLUB - - - SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA
OCTOBER 10, 2022 - TEATRO JORGE ELIECER GAITAN - BOGOTA, COLUMBIA
OCT 29 -NOV 3, 2022 - THE KISS KRUISE XI LOS ANGELES TO CABO SAN LUCAS & ENSENADA, MEXICO
NOVEMBER 4, 2022 - WHISKY A GO GO - - HOLLYWOOD, CA
JANUARY 17 - 21, 2023 - ROKISLAND FEST 2023 - KEY WEST, FL
APRIL 29 - MAY 4, 2023 - MONSTERS OF ROCK CRUISE - PORT CANAVERAL/PUERTO PLATA/LABADEE

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Julien Baker Releases 'B-Sides' EP
July 21, 2022

Intimate and emotional, the 3 never-before-heard songs were taken from the recording sessions for her critically heralded third full-length Little Oblivions. Tonight Baker kicks off The Wild Hearts Tour, an epic run of co-headlining dates alongside Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!
MY POLICEMAN Starring Harry Styles to Have World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival
July 21, 2022

From Prime Video, My Policeman stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina Mckee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett. It is directed by Michael Grandage from a screenplay by Ron Nyswaner, based on the book by Bethan Roberts. Producers are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd. 
The Lone Bellow Return With New Single 'Gold'
July 21, 2022

Nashville-based trio The Lone Bellow released their new single titled “Gold.” The first new release since their triumphant 2020 album Half Moon Light, “Gold” embodies an unvarnished intensity with a galvanizing look at the real-life impact of the opioid crisis. The track was recorded with their bassist Jason Pipkin and drummer Julian Dorio.
Channel Tres Announces Debut Album 'Real Cultural Shit'
July 21, 2022

House music is experiencing a resurgence, with Drake and Beyonce performing their takes on the genre, but Channel Tres is a proven leader in the space—he’s ahead of the curve. The multi-hyphenate producer and singer has announced his debut full-length Real Cultural Shit, a proper introduction to the sound of Compton house.
Robyn Hitchcock to Release First New Album in Over Five Years
July 21, 2022

The veteran British artist’s first full-length collection in over five years, SHUFFLEMANIA! is heralded by the mischievous first single, “The Shuffle Man,” with instrumental and vocal accompaniment from musician/producer/artist Brendan Benson. An official music video is streaming now at YouTube. Pre-order the new album now!