Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Strut Records to Release Balka Sound in November

Strut Records to Release Balka Sound in November

Strut Records is set to release Balka Sound on November 11th.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  

Strut present the first ever compilation of Balka Sound, bringing together their influential 1980s recordings.

Hailing from Congo-Brazzaville and led by revered vocalist and ngonfi player, Nkibi "Lusialala" Albert, Balka Sound created their own unique musical world, re-imagining traditional Congolese Balka rhythms with electric guitars, electric bass and drums, alongside the traditional 5-string ngonfi.

Nkibi Albert had risen to fame in 1972 with his solo hit 'Ah Lusialala' and Balka Sound was created to bring the sound of Balka, a folk style from the Beembe people, to modern life and an international audience.

With its roots in slavery and colonialism rumba was dominating the music scene in Congo while the philosophy of Balka Sound was to find its inspiration directly in local country life, to associate the modern and the traditional and to revive folk traditions that were dying. Founder member Henri Nsika Nkaya explains, "it was intended to be an update, a unification and an internationalisation of Congolese cultures."

In 1979, during a festival organised by the Centre Culturel Français, the band won a recording deal to release their first album: Le 1er son du Balka, Lusialala et ses amis, recorded in just one take. Their success led to a second LP, Tu Kine Balka, recorded in Kinshasa in 1982. A third album in 1984, Afro Musik Creation, featured a more modern studio production sound.

Their songs drew from traditional folk tales and parables, life lessons and the damage caused by rural exodus to the cities. By 1985, Balka Sound were working full-time with residencies at Chez Tantine Clara in Brazzaville, a well-known tourist venue, and the Frantel Cosmos Hotel.

In 1991, political tensions were rising in the country; civil disobedience and threats of a military coup were followed by a civil war from 1993 to 1994. The band eventually regrouped and were invited to perform in 1996 at the Palais des Congrès for the Fête National. Unfortunately, on the first day of new fighting in 1997, Balka Sound's studio was looted and the band were forced to finally disperse.

This first compilation of the band's music is curated and annotated by Makila Nsika Nkaya in conjunction with Balka Sound and has been fully remastered by The Carvery.

Stream "Ah Lusialala" here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Courtney Govan Releases New Single 'sofa'Courtney Govan Releases New Single 'sofa'
October 4, 2022

The relatable spirit of the song is the product of Courtney Govan’s all-rounded honesty and authenticity; the introspective nature of her music gives listeners a sincere narrative, who can see themselves in the glee and excitement of liking someone without the pressure of a label. The song is centered around joyful empowerment.
GOOD MORNING AMERICA Is #1 Morning Newscast in Total Viewers and Adults 25–54 for Second Week Straight of New SeasonGOOD MORNING AMERICA Is #1 Morning Newscast in Total Viewers and Adults 25–54 for Second Week Straight of New Season
October 4, 2022

“Good Morning America” stood as America’s No. 1 morning newscast in Total Viewers (3.335 million) and Adults 25-54 (749,000) for the week of Sept. 26, 2022, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. Leading in the key adult demos for the second week in a row, “GMA” won the first two weeks of the season.
ABC News' NIGHTLINE Is No. 1 in All Key Demos for 2nd Week StraightABC News' NIGHTLINE Is No. 1 in All Key Demos for 2nd Week Straight
October 4, 2022

This week “Nightline” covered Hurricane Ian, Russians fighting back against Putin’s call to arms, Singer Melanie Chisholm’s new memoir, the U.S. fentanyl crisis, climate change’s affect on hurricanes, “Hocus Pocus 2,” and the latest “20/20” episode which covered the Sherri Papini case.
LIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Builds to a 4-Month High in Total ViewersLIVE! WITH KELLY & RYAN Builds to a 4-Month High in Total Viewers
October 4, 2022

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” topped “Dr. Phil” by 7% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.4 rating), by 9% in Total Viewers (2.200 million vs. 2.017 million) and by 50% among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.4 rating) to stand as the week’s No. 1 daytime talk show. In fact, “Live” ranked as the No. 1 daytime talk show for the 37th week in a row.
Del McCoury Wins Big At 33rd Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music AwardsDel McCoury Wins Big At 33rd Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards
October 4, 2022

Recognized yet again for his dynamic and immediately recognizable voice that has lent high, lonesome heart to over 30 records in his six-decade career, Del McCoury was crowned Male Vocalist of the Year for the fifth time. This is McCoury’s 19th IBMA award to date, maintaining the title of the most awarded artist in bluegrass history. 