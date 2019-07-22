Striking Matches Release Genre-Bending New Single BORING

Today, genre-defying duo Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis, better known as Striking Matches are releasing the first single/lyric video off their upcoming EP, Noon. "Boring" hits the band at a time where they are fully leaning into their inability to be confined to one genre. "As we've grown and found ourselves, we've realized that people call us a lot of different things..rock, blues, country, alt-pop, and then some...and truthfully, we LOVE that. We get to live in so many different worlds and experience so many different things, that instead of shying away and trying to fit in someone else's box, we've just made our own," the band says. Last week, the duo announced their upcoming EP Noon, the second in a series of three releases due out in 2019. The first EP, Morning released back in May and you can stream it here.

Listen here:

Despite the title of this song, "boring" would be the last word to describe the guitar slinging duo and they're using this track as an anthem for the misfits of the world. "We live in an amazing time right now where you don't have to fit in a box... you don't necessarily have to play by everyone else's rules or follow anyone else's script. We really wanted to write a song about that, and our own experience with pushing our own limits and breaking our own walls down in our music, and how awesome it is to just be who you are and do your own thing... So sure they can call us a lot of different things - they can call us misfits, they can call us different, but what they'll never call us is boring," Zimmermann says. Watch the lyric video for the track here.

The band has found themselves playing the Grand Ole Opry, opening for Huey Lewis and the News, doing an all-guitar cover of Gold Digger, all while touring the world. Most notably, the band has had 9 of their original songs featured on the hit TV show, Nashville.Zimmermann and Davis don't take the variety of their success lightly saying, "We get to do so much, and that's one of our favorite parts about who we are as a band." The future is bright for the duo and they're not looking to slow down anytime soon. The band is currently on tour in North America with plans to expand their fanbase internationally with stops in Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.

Striking Matches on Tour:

August 10 - Eddie's Attic - Decatur, GA

August 23 - Songbirds North - Chattanooga, TN

August 24 - Striking Matches LIVE at Free Range Brewing Co. - Charlotte, NC

October 11 - Tennessee Motorcycles & Music Revival - Hurricane Mills, TN

October 17 - Indra Club 64 - Hamburg, Germany

October 18 - Badehaus Szimpla - Berlin-Altglienicke, Germany

October 20 - Paard Van Troje - Den Haag, Netherlands

October 21 - Thekla - Bristol, UK

October 22 - O2 Academy Oxford - Oxford, UK

October 23 - The Garage - London, UK

October 25 - Wardrobe - Leeds, UK

October 26 - Cluny - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

October 27 - Loft at The Arts Club - Liverpool, UK

October 28 - Stereo Cafe Bar - Glasgow, UK

Striking Matches is a guitar-weilding, singing songwriting duo from Nashville, TN

Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis met in a guitar class, where their first performance together was the first time they spoke. Soon after, they realized they had more in common than just the instrument, so they quit school and started a band.

Fast-forward and Striking Matches has cultivated a world-wide fanbase, has had upwards of 20 songs on major TV shows like Grey's Anatomy, Nashville, and American Idol, and is currently working on their a 3 EP project, "Morning, Noon, and Night"

"In the same way that morning, noon, and night are three parts of a day, "Morning, Noon, and Night" are three parts of what makes up Striking Matches. Each part is a little bit different and leans into our influences in different ways, and we're really excited for our fans to go on this journey with us"





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You