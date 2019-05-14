Stream Michelle Vezilj's New Single FIRE GOES TO DIE at Entertainment Focus

This Friday Los Angeles-based musician Michelle Vezilj will release her new single "Fire Goes To Die." The "Fire Goes To Die" lyric video premeired at Entertainment Focus along with an exclusive interview with Michelle. "Fire Goes To Die" can also be shared at SoundCloud and will be on all streaming services on Friday. About the song, Michelle Vezilj says, "I wrote my song 'Fire Goes To Die' in response to my experience and as an anthem for the Me Too movement. It's my small way of encouraging other survivors of all genders and orientations to come forward and know they are not alone, the way I once was. Recently, a lot of brave women have started coming forward with their own stories. Their will to stand up and say something propelled me to come forward. Speaking those words out loud gave me back my power. I hope that I can help other people fighting their own battles because no one should have to fight alone."

"Fire Goes To Die" (pre-order) was produced by Eric Dash with music and lyrics by Michelle Vezilj and music by Eric Dash. Eric has worked alongside the Grammy Award-Winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig among others. Later this month, Michelle is reuniting with Eric to record an EP at the legendary Sunset Sound Studios in Hollywood. Two new singles are due later this year with the EP due in 2020. Michelle Vezilj has a single release show on May 17 at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles. Tickets for the show are available HERE.

Michelle Vezilj is an award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter. Recent credits include opening for the multi-award winning Frank Turner, performing on the same bill as American Idol's Haley Reinhart, and singing the end credit song for Fantawild's feature animation, Boonie Bears: Blast Into The Past. Additionally, she wrote the theme song for the upcoming Adaptive Studios episodic Astral (Netflix's Coin Heist). Michelle is writing an original song for the feature filmSummer Gold, directed by Caroline Zelder, with cinematography by Academy Award winner, Dean Semler (Dances With Wolves).

Michelle heads the music division at WrenLee Pictures where she writes original music for a slate of upcoming films. WrenLee is currently in pre-production on their next feature film, The Chariot, which begins principal photography in June.





