Straight No Chaser Releases 'Social Christmasing' Deluxe Edition Ahead of New Holiday Tour

Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser are "Back In The High Life," kicking off their 2021 fall tour dates tonight in Minnesota at the Mystic Lake Casino. The group, who have built a name for themselves through their holiday music, today released a deluxe edition of last year's album Social Christmasing with two new songs, "Celebrate Me Home (with Kenny Loggins)" and "Christmas Show."

Kicking off tonight and running through New Year's Eve in Mesa, AZ, the "Back In the High Life" tour marks Straight No Chaser's return to their annual fall run following last year's livestream residency due to the pandemic. A yearly tradition for families around the U.S., Straight No Chaser's fall dates this year include stops at iconic venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on November 16th, New York City's Town Hall on December 6th, and four shows at the Old National Centre in Indianapolis December 18th and 19th. A full itinerary is included below.

Starting today, a deluxe edition of Straight No Chaser's album Social Christmasing is available with two new songs: "Celebrate Me Home," an a cappella cover of the Kenny Loggins classic featuring the man himself and "Christmas Show," an original song written by group member Mike Luginbill.

Additionally, Straight No Chaser, known for their soundtrack to the holidays, have prepared a book of cocktail and food recipes, sharing their family traditions with their fans. Straight No Chaser Sound Bites: A Cappella, Cocktails, and Cuisine, a recipe book with personal family memories shared with the broader Chaser family and published by Red Lightning Books (a sister company of IU Press), is due out November 2, but it is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Red Lightning, and on Straight No Chaser's site.

Listen to the new deluxe album here:

Tour Dates

October

22 - Mystic Showroom - Prior Lake, MN

23 - Orpheum Theater - Omaha, NE

24 - Coronado Performing Arts Center - Rockford, IL

26 - UIS Performing Arts Center - Springfield, IL

27 - Weidner Center for Performing Arts - Green Bay, WI

28 - Peoria Civic Center Theater - Peoria, IL

29 - Caesars Event Center - Elizabeth, IN

30 - Stephens Auditorium - Ames, IA

31 - Orpheum Theatre - Wichita, KS

November

1 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

4 - Crown Theatre - Fayetteville, NC

5 - Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center - Cherokee, NC

6 - Durham Performing Arts Center - Durham, NC

7 - North Charleston Coliseum - Charleston, SC

9 - Ovens Auditorium - Charlotte, NC

10 - Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts Melbourne, FL

11 - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall - Fort Myers, FL

12 - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall - Sarasota, FL

13 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

14 - Oxford Performing Arts Center - Oxford, AL

16 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

17 - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland - Kansas City, MO

18 - Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

19 - Buddy Holly Hall - Lubbock, TX

20 - Majestic Theatre - San Antonio, TX

21 - Temple Theater - Lufkin, TX

27 - State Theatre Center for the Arts - Easton, PA*

28 - Veterans Memorial Auditorium - Providence, RI

30 - DeVos Performance Hall - Grand Rapids, MI

December

1 - Stranahan Theater - Toledo, OH

2 - The Lyric - - Baltimore, MD

3 - Ocean Casino Resort - Atlantic City, NJ

4 - Hershey Theatre - Hershey, PA*

6 - Town Hall - - New York City, NY

8 - Old National Events Plaza - Evansville, IN

9 - Hancher Auditorium - Iowa City, IA

10 - Fox Theatre - - St. Louis, MO

11 - Auditorium Theatre - Chicago, IL*

12 - Connor Palace - Cleveland, OH*

14 - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts - Pittsburgh, PA

15 - Morris Performing Arts Center - South Bend, IN

16 - Embassy Theatre - Ft. Wayne, IN

17 - Indiana University Auditorium - Bloomington, IN

18 - Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN*

19 - Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN*

21 - Palace Theatre - Columbus, OH

22 - Benjamin & Marian Schuster PAC - Dayton, OH

23 - Taft Theatre - - Cincinnati, OH

27 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

28 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall - Portland, OR

29 - San Jose Civic - San Jose, CA

30 - Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza - Thousand Oaks, CA

31 - Mesa Arts Center - Mesa, AZ

February

22 - The Smith Center for the Performing Arts - Las Vegas, NV

23 - McCallum Theatre - Palm Desert, CA

25 - Gallo Center for the Arts - Modesto, CA

26 - Grand Sierra Resort - Reno, NV

March

1 - Neal S. Blaisdell Center - Honolulu, HI

7 - Fox Theater - - Spokane, WA

8 - Dennison Theatre - Missoula, MT

9 - Peery's Egyptian Theater - Ogden, UT

10 - Velma V. Morrison Center - Boise, ID

25 - MGM Northfield Park - Northfield, OH

30 - The Hanover Theatre - Worcester, MA

31 - Ferguson Concert Hall - Newport News, VA

April

2 - Symphony Hall - Allentown, PA

6 - Music Hall - - Portsmouth, NH

7 - Bergen PAC - Englewood, NJ

June

4 - Paramount Theatre - Aurora, IL*