Stone Temple Pilots to Perform CORE Album For Livestream Event

The Livestream Will Take Place on July 31

Stone Temple Pilots will perform their iconic album, Core in its entirety for an epic livestream event, Friday July 31 @ 5pm PST / 8pm EST on nugs.tv

Core, STP's breakout debut album features smash hits "Sex Type Thing," "Wicked Garden" and "Plush," which won the Grammy Award in 1994 for Best Hard Rock Performance.

Tickets for the livestream event are $9.99, and can be purchased HERE. Also available at nugs.tv, nugs.net app, iOS, Android or nugs.net app on Apple TV. Watch it live on Friday July 31 @ 5pm PST / 8pm EST. The concert will also be available within 48 HOURS from pressing play, for user to replay.

In addition to the Core livestream event, STP will release live audio from past shows beginning with August 3, 2011 @ Hampton Beach Ballroom in Hampton Beach, NH with Scott Weiland, and June 13, 2019 in London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town with lead vocalist, Jeff Gutt.

Gutt says about the 2019 London show, "The show at O2 Forum was my first time being in London. In fact, I had never been to Europe, so I was just trying to take in all the history and city vibes. STP hadn't been there in quite a while, so I remember the crowd being especially electric. There's something about when the lights go out and everyone knows that the show is about to begin, that really takes us all to a magical place together."

