Stitched Up Heart Announces North American Tour With Steel Panther

Hard-rockers Stitched Up Heart announce their North American tour with Steel Panther. The band will be hitting the road starting November 24th in Boston and wraps on December 15th in Kansas City. For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit the band's website HERE.

"We are mega stoked about this tour with our friends in Steel Panther! Their show is so much fun and we know this is run is gonna be a blast," states Stitched Up Heart frontwoman Alecia "Mixi" Demner.

Stitched Up Heart will be touring in support of their forthcoming sophomore album, Darkness, out spring 2020 via RED MUSIC. Listen to "Lost" feat. Sully Erna of Godsmack, "Darkness", and "Problems" off the upcoming full-length album, which was produced by From First To Last singer/guitarist, Matt Good (producer of Asking Alexandria and Hollywood Undead).

Darkness is the follow up album to the Stitched Up Heart's debut album Never Alone, which charted at #7 on Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart, #14 on Billboard Independent Albums chart, #23 on Billboard Top Albums chart and at #4 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart. The album features the hit track, "Monster, which peaked at #25 on Billboard's Active Rock chart and #27 on the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart. Additionally, the band has clocked in over 9 million US streams to date and received praise from outlets such as Billboard, Alternative Press, Revolver, Loudwire and more.

STITCHED UP HEART TOUR DATES

w/Steel Panther

11/24/19 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

11/26/19 & 11/27/19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

11/29/19 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11/30/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

12/2/19 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Rebel

12/3/19 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

12/4/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

12/6/19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

12/7/19 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

12/8/19 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

12/10/19 - Madison, WI The Sylvee

12/11/19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12/13/19 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

12/14/19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

12/15/19 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland





