Steven Boom Releases Dance Pop Single END OF THE HIGH

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Steven Boom has released a new single titled 'End of the High,' a dance pop track featuring dual vocals from Swedish dance/electronic artist Philip Strand and Dutch singer and songwriter Amanda Collis.

The song is about meeting someone who changes your life, and wondering whether that feeling can survive when summer ends and everyday life begins. Falling in love is a conversation between two people, and the two voices let the story unfold from both sides.

'End of the High' is co-produced with Dutch producer Maarten Vorwerk and features vocals and songwriting from Philip Strand, who has released music with Galantis, JVKE, Cheat Codes, Armin van Buuren, Icona Pop, Nicky Romero, Lucas & Steve, and more, and Amanda Collis, who has credits with Fedde Le Grand, Cat Dealers, Brennan Heart, Blasterjaxx, Klaas, and others.

https://open.spotify.com/track/0aPkNSDHM2U8U1tLvwBNE5'si=6dd82975febf4cbd

Steven Boom creates emotional pop dance music described as melodic, uplifting songs shaped through collaboration and made to connect far beyond the dancefloor.

For Steven, a record starts with an idea, a melody, an emotion or sometimes a familiar musical reference that deserves a new perspective. From there, the right people are brought together to turn that starting point into a complete record.

Every release begins with Steven's creative direction and his close production partnership with Maarten Vorwerk, an established Dutch producer with extensive experience in electronic and dance music. Around each song, the team expands to include songwriters and vocalists selected specifically for the record, followed by the visual creators, filmmakers, designers and marketing specialists for bringing the music into the world.

Steven's role is to bring those elements together around one clear idea and make sure the original feeling of the record remains intact throughout the process.

From the Dancefloor to the Studio

Growing up in the Netherlands during an influential period for European dance music, Steven started DJ'ing at a young age and gradually moved from school events to clubs, larger parties and summer seasons abroad. Behind the decks, he learned what happened when the right song meets the right crowd: people who have never met suddenly singing the same words, moving to the same rhythm and sharing the same moment. That experience stayed with him.

His professional life eventually developed in a different direction and music moved away from the center of his day-to-day career, but it never disappeared. He continued listening, discovering music and following the evolution of dance and pop from one generation to the next.

Returning to music, Steven now combines the instinct he developed behind the decks with a much more deliberate approach to building records, collaborations and an artist project designed to grow over multiple releases.

His new single 'End of the High' is an upbeat dance pop banger with a dual vocal narrative. The track features Swedish dance/electronic powerhouse Philip Strand and acclaimed Dutch singer and songwriter Amanda Collis. Steven shares, 'End of the High is about that moment when you meet someone and everything suddenly feels different. You're caught up in this incredible summer high, but eventually real life starts again and you have to find out if what you felt was actually real. Having Philip and Amanda tell the story from both sides made the song come alive in a way I couldn't have done alone. It felt like the right record to start this project with, because it captures what I want my music to be: emotional, uplifting and made in collaboration.'

https://stevenboommusic.com/

https://www.instagram.com/stevenboommusic

https://www.tiktok.com/@stevenboommusic

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